Getchell Gold aims for updated resource estimate in Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE, GGLDF-OTCQB, GGA1-FWB] said it is working to complete an updated mineral resource estimate for its Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. It said the updated estimate will be augmented by results from eight drill holes with notable gold intervals that were not previously incorporated into previous estimates.

The company published its first resource estimate for the Fondaway Canyon project back in February, 2023. The project is estimated to host an inferred resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t gold or 1.5 million ounces of gold.

On top of that is an indicated resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t gold or 55,800 ounces of gold.

As there was an insufficient population of bulk density samples previously collected, a default density of 2.56 g/cm3 was assigned to the rock hosting the mineralized zones in the 2023 estimate. In order to establish a more representative value to be utilized in the updated resource estimate, a field program was launched in April, 2023 to measure the statistically significant population of drill core.

A total of 1,382 sample measurements were recorded from nine holes drilled by the company between 2020 and 2022, well representative of the lithologies, alteration, and mineralization contained within the mineral resource. Validating the field measurements, a subset of 121 samples was sent to Bureau Veritas analytical laboratory in Sparks, Nevada for independent confirmation and to provide a number of measurements using a was coating methodology

The company said a density of 2.74 g/cm3, representing a 7.0% increase, was derived from the bulk density program and assigned to the rock hosting the mineralized zones. This value has a direct input factor in a mineral resource estimate and may potentially represent a commensurate increase in tonnes given all other factors and inputs remain unchanged.

“The positive result of the bulk density sampling program is another one in a long series of positive results produced by Getchell Gold at Fondaway Canyon, and one that continues to increase the attractiveness and potential of the project,’’ said Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb.

Getchell shares were unchanged at 12.5 cents on Thursday and trade in a 52-week range of 26 cents and $0.085.

Fondaway Canyon is one of two projects that the company gained an option to acquire three years ago from Canagold Resources Ltd. [CCM-TSX, CRCUF-OTCQB, CANA-FRA], a company that was previously known as Canarc Resources. The other was the Dixie Comstock property, which is also located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Fondaway Canyon is an advanced stage gold property. The land package contains 170 unpatented lode claims and has a history of previous surface exploration and mining in the late 1980s and early 1990.

The Dixie Comstock property is situated 17 kilometres northeast of Fondaway Canyon on the eastern flank of the Stillwater Range.

