Getchell Gold drills 17.7 g/t gold over 9.9 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Share this article

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project, Churchill County, Nevada.

Key Highlights include a gold mineralized zone encountered at shallow depth and spanning 120 metres downhole. High-grade gold mineralization of 17.7 g/t gold over 9.9 metres within a broader zone grading 5.4 g/t gold over 51.9 metres was intersected starting at 66.1 metres downhole; and followed by two intervals grading 2.0 g/t gold over 22.9 metres and 1.9 g/t gold over 15.9 metres.

“Drill hole FCG22-17 reaffirms the high-grade, high-concentration, and broad-expanse of gold mineralization at the North Fork zone.” stated Mike Sieb, president. “Every drill hole continues to contribute to our understanding and modelling, as well as continues to push the boundaries of the mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.”

Drill hole FCG22-17, the first drill hole of the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon, is the first in a series of holes tasked with delineating the high-grade gold discovered by FCG21-16, the last drill hole of the 2021 drill program.

FCG21-16 encountered a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t gold over 50.7 metres (117.5-168.2 m drill depth) that includes 10.4 g/t gold over 25.0 metres (139.9-164.9 m). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t gold revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency.

FCG22-17 was collared on the canyon floor, at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch, on the same drill pad as hole FCG21-16 (Figures 1 and 2). FCG22-17 was designed to target the North Fork mineralized zone as a 25-metre step-out to the northwest from the high-grade intercept encountered in FCG21-16.

FCG22-17 intersected significant gold mineralization grading 5.4 g/t gold over 51.9 metres at a shallow down-hole depth of 66.1 metres including an exceptionally high-grade gold zone grading 17.7 g/t gold over 9.9 metres (94.7-104.6 m). This latter interval contains ten consecutive samples reporting >9 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency.

The 51.9-m interval was closely followed by two intervals grading 2.0 g/t gold over 22.9 metres (129.1-152.0 m) and 1.9 g/t gold over 15.9 metres (169.9-185.8 m) that combined for an overall gold mineralized zone spanning 120 metres downhole.

Five holes have been completed (FCG22-17 to 21) to date, totalling 1,867 metres during the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon.

Holes FCG22-18 and 19, collared on the same pad as FCG22-17, were respectively designed to test the immediate up-dip and down-dip extent of the mineralization encountered in hole FCG21-16, with FCG22-18 testing the further extent of the North Fork gold zone to the northeast in an area absent of any drilling.

FCG22-20, a vertical drill hole, was designed to test the mineralization directly below the Colorado Pit in an area relatively absent of drilling.

FCG22-21, stationed midway up the north slope of Fondaway Canyon, was designed to crosscut the Colorado SW zone of mineralization to assist with modelling and to test the extents of the mineralization to the northwest. Additional holes are planned from this setup but due to the need to expand the drill pad and sump to accommodate additional drilling, the drill has been moved back to the canyon floor in the interim to continue to expand on the North Fork gold zone.

Drill hole SG22-01, the first drill hole at the Star project, targeting a large multi geophysical survey line anomaly underlying the high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization at surface at the Star South occurrence, has been completed to depth with assays pending.

SG22-02, 4 km to the north and targeting a large geophysical anomaly underlying the past producing Star Point copper mine, is in progress.

The majority of the 2022 drill core from both projects is in the lab with assays are pending.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t gold cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths. More work is required to determine true widths.

Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties.





Share this article