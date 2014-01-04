Getchell Gold releases president’s message for Fondaway Canyon project, Nevada

Share this article

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] released a message from Mike Sieb, president, reflecting on the continued success and advancement of the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada and a glance toward the increased activities planned for 2023.

“It was a short three years ago that management made the decision to commit to a new venture, the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada – an advanced exploration project that would require the majority of the company’s focus and resources, and one that would underpin the level of success and growth of the company.

“With support from our shareholders, Fondaway Canyon witnessed escalating drill programs resulting in not only the discovery of two major new gold zones, the Colorado SW and the high-grade North Fork zones, but the successive expansion of those zones.

“This work culminated in a recently announced mineral resources estimate (MRE) reporting Indicated mineral resources of 11 million tonnes averaging 1.56 g/t gold for 550,800 ounces of gold as well as Inferred resources of 38.3 million tonnes averaging 1.23 g/t gold for an additional 1,509,100 ounces of gold.

“Getchell Gold’s MRE marked a substantive increase from a historical resources estimate with the consistency of the gold mineralization and the prominent incidence of high-grade regions within the mineralizing system exceeding our expectations. Of note, the mineral resources are exposed on surface, are traced along an underexplored 3.5-km east-west trend, are modelled 700 metres down dip in the central area, and are open along strike and dip.

“The MRE marks a definitive major milestone; however, as impressive as it is, the Getchell team regard its first MRE as only a snapshot of the potential gold mineralization at Fondaway Canyon yet to be delineated. This has already been shown by the recent release of drill results from holes FCG22-20 through FCG22-22 that postdated and were not included in the MRE. All three of these drill holes revealed broad mineralized intercepts and have expanded on the zones of mineralization modelled in the MRE.

“As we enter 2023, we look forward to Q1 for the release of the balance of drill results from six holes, FCG22-23 to FCG22-28, from the 2022 program, and the planning of the 2023 exploration program that aims to both infill and extend known gold zones while probing for new mineralized zones.

“On the corporate front, we will leverage our new mineral resources estimate to attract new investor eyes to Getchell Gold, starting with a targeted multimedia marketing campaign that includes television and digital advertisements. Additionally, with investors starting to return to live investor conferences, we are planning our events calendar and looking forward to a busy schedule meeting with leading groups in the mining industry in person again.

“We are entering 2023 with a new mineral resources estimate, continuing drill results and a developing mining story in the world’s top mining jurisdiction. Further, we are excited to share this story and our upcoming 2023 exploration season with both our existing shareholder community, and with new institutional and retail investor partners. Please reach out to our team with any questions and stay tuned for our Q1 news flow.”

Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced-stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground mineral resources estimate. Complementing Getchell’s asset portfolio is the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold and silver small-scale producer, the Dixie Comstock project, a past gold producer with a historic resource, and one earlier-stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties in Churchill County, Nevada.

