Giant Mining continues drilling at Majuba Hill Project, Nevada

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE: BFG; OTC: BFGFF; FWB: YW5] reported drilling of hole MHB-32 is continuing, now surpassing a depth of 800 feet (243.8 metres). MHB-32 is the first hole of the 2025 four-hole diamond core drilling program currently under way for the Majuba Hill porphyry copper-silver-gold deposit in Pershing County, Nevada.

The primary objective of core hole MHB-32 is to expand known zones of copper mineralization and toward a new mineral resource estimate (MRE).

Big Sky Exploration LLC of Eureka, Nev., drilled MHB-32, and the hole is being quick logged and tagged for sampling on site by Giant Mining geologists.

The core samples from MHB-32 will be securely transported to Giant Mining’s secured warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. At this location, the cores will undergo systematic sawing and detailed logging to document lithological characteristics, mineralization and structural features. Following this, the processed samples will be sent to ALS Group USA Corp. (ALS Labs) in Elko, Nevada.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, commented: “We are pleased with the steady progress of our drilling operations at Majuba Hill, a crucial step towards advancing the project toward a new NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. The scale and potential of this system continue to impress, and this phase of drilling is critical in unlocking further value for our shareholders. It’s also worth noting that copper has recently surpassed US$5.25/lb, gold has surpassed US$3,100/oz and silver has surpassed US$35/oz; the value proposition of our project grows significantly.

“This increase enhances the in situ value of our mineralized rock year over year and reinforces the importance of advancing exploration at Majuba Hill, Nevada, USA.”

As previously reported in the March 17, 2025, news release, the 2025 core program has been designed to follow up on high-grade copper mineralization intersected in breccias from the 2024 core holes MHB-30 and MHB-31 and extend the high-grade copper zones below the historic underground workings.

E.L. (Buster) Hunsaker, senior consulting geologist, added: “The upper portion of MHB-32 is encouraging. This hole is targeting the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia bodies intersected in 2024 core hole’s MHB-30 and MHB-31, which targeted a prominent breccia zone within the western, greater-than-0.50%-copper zone. We anticipate that MHB-32 will further delineate the mineralized zone and potentially confirm deeper extensions of the copper system at Majuba Hill.”

The Majuba Hill property covers 9,684 acres and is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada, exit on U.S. Interstate 80 and travelling westward 23 miles. People, roads, power and water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility, which will provide significant savings compared with more remote projects.

A total of 83,930 feet of drilling has been completed to date; a rough replacement value of drilling US$10.4-million in development costs

The project shows indications of a potentially large copper-silver-plus-or-minus-gold-mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver and gold projects.

The induced polarization survey, deep drilling and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.

The company has secured financing for the 2025 drilling campaign. The company’s flagship asset is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold district.

