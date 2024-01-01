Giant Mining diamond drilling at Majuba Hill, Nevada

Share this article

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE-BFG; OTC-BFGFF; FWB-YW5] has begun diamond core drilling with hole MHB-30 at the Majuba Hill copper deposit, a copper, silver and gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Giant Mining plans to drill a minimum of 1,600 feet (488 metres) of diamond core drilling within the existing exploration target area. Drilling will focus on the drill targets designed to expand the mineral potential at Majuba Hill, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the deposit. The core program will provide detailed and accurate data that are crucial for delineating the extent and continuity of the copper, silver and gold mineralization.

David Greenway, CEO, commented: “We are excited to commence the core drilling program at Majuba Hill. This phase of drilling is pivotal for expanding our understanding of the deposit and enhancing the resource potential. We believe the drill data collected will be instrumental in advancing the project and driving value for our shareholders.”

As previously stated, this investment in drilling is essential for refining the geological model of Majuba Hill, significantly enhancing Giant Mining’s resource evaluation efforts. The drilling program is designed to gather comprehensive and high-quality data that will provide a more detailed understanding of the deposit’s size, structure and mineralization patterns. By gaining this critical information from the new drilling, the company will be able to update its resource estimates with greater precision, thereby reducing geological uncertainties and enhancing confidence in the project’s potential.

Giant Mining ireported that Mr. Sillitoe spent four days in Nevada and on site at the Majuba Hill project reviewing core, underground geology and surface geology. The company was pleased he saw the potential for the oxide copper deposit at Majuba Hill. Having a geologist with Mr. Sillitoe’s worldwide experience and knowledge is remarkably helpful with the exploration. The company’s technical team is looking forward to incorporating the significant observations that he provided into the continuing exploration program.

Giant Mining is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter-stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fuelled by the Green New Deal in the United States and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce electric vehicles and other renewable power sources as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold district, located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA.

