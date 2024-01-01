Giant Mining drills high-grade copper at Majuba Hill, Nevada

Share this article

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE: BFG; OTC: BFGFF; FWB: YW5] reported results for core hole MHB-32, the first of five holes completed during Phase 1 of the Spring 2025 diamond drilling program (Core Program) at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper-Silver-Gold Project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

MHB-32 intersected two significant copper mineralized zones within a broader interval of 379.5 feet (115.7 m) grading 0.33% Cu and 16.97 ppm Ag, from 510 to 889.5 feet (155.5 to 271.1 m). These results extend the known mineralization deeper and further north than previous drilling. The two key intervals are 85 feet (25.9 m) at 0.64% Cu and 50.89 ppm Ag from 510 to 595 feet (155.5 to 181.4 m); 169.5 feet (51.7 m) at 0.41% Cu and 9.51 ppm Ag from 720 to 889.5 feet (219.5 to 271.1 m) , including 40 feet (12.2 m) at 1.36% Cu and 13.33 ppm Ag from 780 to 820 feet (237.7 to 249.9 m), containing a higher-grade section of 10 feet (3.0 m) at 4.36% Cu and 35.65 ppm Ag from 805 to 815 feet (245.4 to 248.4 m).

The primary objective of the Core Program was to expand the known zones of copper mineralization and advance the Majuba Hill Project toward completing a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). A total of five drill holes, MHB-32 through MHB-36, were completed for a combined 5,484.5 feet (1,671.68 metres) of core drilling. True length of mineralization has not been determined.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, commented: “We’re very excited by the strong results from the first hole of our Phase 1 drilling program at Majuba Hill. Nevada continues to prove itself as a world-class mining jurisdiction, ideally positioned to support the ‘America First’ policy and bolster domestic resource security. With global copper demand soaring—highlighted by BloombergNEF’s recent forecast of a $2.1 trillion requirement for raw materials by 2050—Majuba Hill offers a compelling, homegrown solution to help meet America’s significant and growing consumption of copper. We’re very pleased with what we’ve accomplished so far and can’t wait to get back on the ground for Phase 2.”

MHB-32 Key highlights include: intersected strong supergene copper enrichment at shallower depths in the upper significant interval (above the historic workings) from 510-595 ft (155.4-181.4 meters); deep extension of high-grade supergene copper enrichment; strong supergene enrichment and chalcopyrite-bearing clasts and chalcopyrite-bearing matrix in deeper portions of magmatic-hydrothermal breccia and northward extension of supergene copper enrichment

Below the historic workings the copper-bearing, magmatic-hydrothermal breccias gradually transitioned from supergene copper mineralization into strongly oxidized copper sulfides with primary, unoxidized chalcopyrite near the bottom of the hole. From 569 to 715 feet (173.43-217.93 metres) MHB-32 went through leached zones and the outer portions of the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia back into higher grade supergene enrichment copper enrichment and the copper-mineralized portion of the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects.

The company’s flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

