Giant Mining drills surface high-grade at Majuba Hill, Nevada

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE: BFG; OTC: BFGFF; FWB: YW5] reported that it intersected high-grade copper-silver mineralization in hole MHB-30 (MHB-30 ) from surface down to a depth of 218.0 feet (66.4 metres) consisting of 74.0 feet (22.6 metres) of 2.6% copper and 30.1 g/t silver within 218.0 feet of 1.35% Cu and 73.4 g/t Ag at its Majuba Hill copper-silver deposit located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Combining the copper and the silver results returns a copper equivalent of 0 to 218.0 feet of 2.1% Copper Equivalent (CuEq) including 140.0 to 214.0 feet at 2.9% CuEq .

Majuba Hill is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project that previously produced high-grade copper, silver and tin, along with gold and zinc from historic underground workings. The project is accessible year-round by a major highway with extensive infrastructure already in place and over 83,925 feet of exploration and development drilling to date. Giant Mining controls 15.1 square miles (39.2 km2) or 9,678 acres (3,917 ha) at Majuba Hill.

Buster Hunsaker, Consulting Geologist to Giant Mining commented, “The recent technical reviews noted the consistent silver values associated with the copper have the potential to enhance the total value of the deposit. A 2017 study of the silver metallurgy indicated the potential for recovery using flotation. Combining the copper and the silver results in 0 to 66.4 metres at 2.1% CuEq which includes 42.7 to 65.2 m at 2.9% CuEq.

The 2024 core and reverse circulation drilling program was designed to in-fill and drill new targets to expand the near surface, open-pit, 50 to 100 million tonnes, Exploration Target that has grades estimated from 0.15% Cu to 0.30% Cu. The 2024 holes are planned to improve the copper grades and provide sufficient confidence in the results and make way for Giant’s NI 43-101 maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE). The 2024 holes target near-surface oxide and enrichment zones concentrated along magmatic-hydrothermal breccias that define two prominent corridors.

The company reported that the MHB-30 assay results are significantly higher than those expected to occur within the high-grade domain (>0.50% copper) modeled in the NI43-101 report.

“We are excited by the results of hole MHB-30, which significantly exceeded our expectations for high-grade copper-silver mineralization,” said David Greenway, CEO. “With guidance from our geologic team, including Richard Sillitoe, Leo Hathaway (Technical Advisor), and Larry Segerstrom (Director), we are continuing to uncover the incredible potential of Majuba Hill. We remain open both at depth and along strike, and despite over 83,925 feet of drilling and development work, we are only scratching the surface of just how big this opportunity could be for Giant stakeholders, the State of Nevada, and the USA. We eagerly await the results from MHB-31, drilled to a total depth of 1,086 feet.”

Leo Hathaway, Technical Advisor commented, “The high-grade copper-silver results from hole MHB-30 are a strong validation of our exploration model at Majuba Hill. These results confirm the presence of significant mineralization near surface, with potential for further expansion both laterally and at depth. We are excited about the continued progress of the program and look forward to unlocking even more value as we drill deeper and expand our understanding of the deposit.”

Giant Mining’s flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada.

