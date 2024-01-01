Giant Mining finalizes drill targets for Majuba Hill, Nevada

Share this article

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE: BFG; OTC Pink: BFGFF] has finalized its drill targets for the 2025 drill program commencing next week at the Majuba Hill porphyry copper-silver-gold deposit, located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The 2025 core program is designed to follow up on high-grade copper mineralization intersected in breccias from the 2024 core holes MHB-30 and MHB-31 and extend the high-grade copper zones below the historic underground workings. The primary goal of the drilling is to extend known copper mineralization in order that the company may work toward a mineral resource estimate (MRE).

Exploration Technologies (ExploreTech) was engaged by Giant Mining to apply its Engine AI (artificial intelligence) and cloud computing platform to evaluate the planned core program and generate additional targets by focusing on the breccias and large, low-resistivity anomalies. The collaborative effort by the Giant Mining team and ExploreTech utilized the company’s extensive geophysical and drilling database.

“Gold has now surpassed US$3,000/oz and copper has just hit a 2025 high of US$4.93/lb under threat of tariffs and looming copper shortfalls. We are approximately one week away from 2025’s maiden drill program and have now finalized our targets for the program,” said David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining. “The company is fully financed for an active year of exploration and development drilling to add to the over 100 drill holes and over 80,000 feet of past drilling at Majuba Hill in order to work towards a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the project.”

The 2025 drill program is planned for 4,400 feet (1,340 metres) of core drilling. A minimum of 2,600 feet (792 metres) will be completed and the contract does not have a maximum drilling requirement, allowing for flexibility in the execution of the project. Four of the planned drill holes are follow-up and extension holes to the 2024 drilling. A fifth hole has been added to the program to drill test the high-potential southern resistivity anomaly generated by the ExploreTech AI program.

Infrastructure: The 9,684-acre Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nev., and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nev., exit on U.S. Interstate 80 and travelling westward 23 miles. People, roads, power and water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility, which will provide significant savings compared with more remote projects.

Drilling: 83,930 feet of drilling to date; rough replacement value of drilling US$10.4 million in development costs.

Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large copper-silver-plus-or-minus-gold-mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver and gold projects.

Expandability: The induced polarization survey, deep drilling and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.

Fully financed: Secured financing for 2025 drilling campaign.

