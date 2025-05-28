Giant Mining submits Majuba Hill Project MHB-34 drill core for assay, Nevada

Share this article

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE: BFG; OTC: BFGFF; FSE: YW5] has sampled and submitted all core from drill hole MHB-34, completed to a total depth of 1,963 feet (598.3 metres), to ALS Global Services for analysis. This hole was part of the company’s phase 1 spring 2025 drill program, which comprised five diamond drill holes totalling 5,484.5 feet (1,671.68 metres) at the Majuba Hill porphyry copper-silver-gold project, located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The phase 1 program was designed to expand known zones of copper mineralization and advance the Majuba Hill project toward completion of a mineral resource estimate (MRE). Hole MHB-32, the first of the five holes drilled, returned two significant copper-mineralized zones within a broader interval of 379.5 feet (115.7 metres) grading 0.33% copper and 16.97 parts per million silver. Notably, the results included 169.5 feet of 0.41% copper, with higher-grade intervals of 40 feet at 1.36% copper and 10 feet at 4.36% copper, indicating that mineralization extends deeper and farther north than previously.

David Greenway, CEO, commented: “In my entire career, I’ve never seen drill core like this; it’s truly extraordinary. When we began drilling MHB-34, we had high expectations, but what we encountered exceeded them all. In my entire career, I’ve never seen drill core like this. The presence of visible native copper beyond 1,850 feet, alongside cuprite and chalcopyrite, is a powerful indicator of the scale and strength of the mineralized system at Majuba Hill.

“This hole reinforces our belief that Majuba Hill is evolving into a world-class copper, silver and gold discovery. We eagerly await the assay results from ALS Labs and look forward to advancing our 2025 exploration program.”

About hole MHB-34: Visible native copper observed beyond 1,850 feet signals scale and strength at Majuba Hill; strong presence of native copper, cuprite and chalcopyrite suggests proximity to a primary copper sulphide zone; Majuba Hill positioned as a homegrown U.S. critical minerals project with Tier 1 infrastructure advantages; native copper, cuprite and chalcopyrite were persistent in the deeper part of MHB-34.

The 9,684-acre Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nev., exit on U.S. Interstate 80 and travelling westward 23 miles. People, roads, power and water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility, which will provide significant savings compared with more remote projects.

A historical producer, approximately 89,395 feet of drilling has been completed to date; rough replacement value of drilling US$12.1 million using current costs

The project shows indications of a potentially large copper-silver-plus-or-minus-gold-mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver and gold projects.

The IP (induced polarization) survey, deep drilling and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions. Fully financed for 2025 drilling campaign.

The company has extended its agreement with Gold Standard Media LLC and its affiliates, which will continue to provide the company with advertising services.

The company further announces that it has engaged the services of 1123963 B.C. Ltd. (doing business as Capitaliz On It), a social-media-influencer-focused digital marketing agency out of Vancouver, B.C., to increase investor awareness and interest in the company as well as attracting new investors.

The company further announces it has engaged Feneck Consulting Group LLC for certain capital markets, strategic marketing and investor relations services to raise Giant’s investor profile.

The company announces it has extended its agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH as of May 28, 2025, for an additional term of two months in consideration for a payment of 160,000 euros to provide consulting services related to advertising, marketing, PR (public relations) strategies and investor awareness in the European market.

Share this article