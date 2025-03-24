Giant Mining to drill Majuba Hill Project, Nevada

Share this article

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE: BFG; OTC: BFGFF; FWB: YW5] reported that equipment has arrived on site to prepare drill pads in preparation for the commencement of drilling next week at its past-producing Majuba Hill porphyry copper deposit, a copper, silver, and gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada, United States.

Final road and drill pad preparations will be completed by Legarza Exploration LLC with Big Sky Exploration LLC expected to start drilling on or about March 24, 2025, for the previously announced diamond core drilling.

“Gold has now surpassed US$3,050 per ounce and copper has surpassed US$5.12 per lb under tariffs and looming copper shortfalls. We look forward to a pivotal moment for Majuba Hill in 2025 following our best results to date in 2024,” said David Greenway, CEO. “The company is fully funded to add to over 100 drill holes and over 80,000 feet of past drilling in order to work towards a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate for the project. The company is fully funded to execute on multiple phases of drill programs in 2025 at a time when there has never been a greater mandate to delineate critical mineral deposits located in the USA.”

As previously announced, the company plans to drill four holes totalling 4,400 feet (1,340 metres) of core drilling within the existing exploration target area. A minimum of 2,600 feet will be completed and the contract does not have a maximum drilling requirement, allowing for flexibility in the execution of the project. If the holes are in mineralization beyond the contemplated 1,100 feet (335 metres) per hole the company has allowed for drilling to continue up to 1,600 feet (487 metres).

The project is ideally situated near major infrastructure and accessible by major United States roadways. The project employs drilling and development crews predominantly based out of Nevada with an overarching objective of employing U.S.-based companies.

Blue Sky will be using the LF90D surface diamond coring drill which features a telescopic dump mast making it ideal for truck or crawler mounting to suit site conditions. The modular layout of components on the drill makes it easy to replace worn components in the field, minimizing downtime and enabling more flexible usage. The LF90D has a total depth capacity of up to 3,915 feet (1,193 metres) (NRQ W-wall).

The core program is designed to follow up geology and mineralization intersected in core holes MHB-30 (MHB-30) and MHB-31 (MHB-31).

This maiden 2025 drill program is a key component of Giant Mining’s continuing initiative to advance exploration efforts at Majuba Hill. The planned drill program will target the Southern Breccia corridor with holes oriented to intersect the high-grade mineralized breccia. Drilling will focus on the deeper portions of the breccia and the extensions of the high-grade copper zones below the historic underground workings.

The company’s flagship asset is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold district, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada.

