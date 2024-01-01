Gladiator Metals discovers copper anomalies at Whitehorse Project, Yukon

Share this article

Gladiator Metals Corp. [TSXV-GLAD; OTCQB-GDTRF; FSE-ZX7] provided an update on exploration at the Whitehorse copper project, Yukon, with multiple, significant, undrilled, large-scale magnetic anomalies identified from recently completed drone magnetic surveys along strike of historical mining operations at the Cowley Park and Cub trend deposits.

Jason Bontempo, CEO, commented: “With historical, economic discoveries of copper mineralization in the Whitehorse area largely driven by outcropping occurrences, this first-time survey of its size, coverage and latest technology was designed to explore prospective sections of geology for magnetite-copper skarns hidden under thin cover. Given the high magnetic response of previously identified bodies of magnetite-copper skarn mineralization, Gladiator is confident that this survey can act as a direct detection tool for further zones of high-grade copper mineralization.

“Multiple, new, undrilled magnetic anomalies have been identified by the survey indicating the extensive new discovery potential of high-grade copper in the Whitehorse copper project area. Gladiator’s field crews are now active, on the ground, following up on these identified anomalies and we look forward to updating the market on the developing target areas ahead of drilling later this year.”

Historical exploration of the Whitehorse copper belt was largely driven by the discovery of outcropping zones of copper skarn mineralization with drilling stepping out from these initial discoveries to determine the size and potential of prospective areas.

The survey was designed to target areas of prospective geology under the thin glacial tills and glaciofluvial sediments that cover much of the Whitehorse copper belt. Most of the mineralization in the belt consists of magnetite-copper skarn mineralization that eludes a high magnetic response and, as such, the drone magnetics have the potential to be a direct detection tool for concealed bodies of mineralization.

The magnetic survey will also be processed to derive a three-dimensional inversion model to target prospective magnetite-skarn bodies below the surface and to aid in drill planning and targeting.

Summer field campaigns have now commenced and will follow up on all identified targets and magnetic anomalies with mapping, rock chipping and soils sampling to be shortly followed by ground-based geophysical surveys (induced polarization and electromagnetic). These surveys are designed to advance and prioritize target areas ahead of planned drilling campaigns in Q3 2024.

Work completed to date, including the review of the aeromagnetic data received to date, has identified more than 30 drill-ready, high-grade regional targets associated with copper-rich skarns at the contact between the Cretaceous-age Whitehorse plutonic suite and the Triassic to Jurassic Lewes River group’s clastic and carbonate metasediments. Cumulatively, there is more than 35 km of underexplored strike on the contact which is highly prospective for high-grade copper plus/minus molybdenum plus/minus silver plus/minus gold.

The survey has successfully provided better definition of the magnetic anomalies that appear to be related to magnetite-copper skarn mineralization. The company will be reviewing the magnetic survey data over the coming months to aid the current field programs and planned drilling.

The Whitehorse copper project is an advanced-stage copper plus or minus molybdenum plus or minus silver plus or minus gold skarn exploration project in Yukon, Canada. The project comprises 133 km2 of prospective geology in the Whitehorse mining district.

The project is accessible through numerous access roads and trails located within two km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the majority of the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

