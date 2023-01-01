Gladiator Metals drills 1.49% copper over 26 metres at Cowley Park, Yukon

Share this article

Gladiator Metals Corp. [TSXV-GLAD; OTCQB-GDTRF] reported initial results from its recently completed 4,000-metre diamond drill program at Cowley Park, part of the Whitehorse Copper Project, Yukon.

HIGHLIGHTS: Assay results from 9 of 22 holes of a recently completed 4,000-metre diamond drill program at the Cowley Park prospect. Significant intercepts include:

CPG-017: 26 metres of 1.49% copper and 368 ppm molybdenum from 98 metres, including 15 metres of 2.36% Cu and 421 ppm Mo from 104 metres and 4 metres of 7.75% Cu and 686 ppm Mo from 110 metres.

CPG-023: 13m of 2.06% Cu and 1071 ppm Mo from 38m and 8m of 1.05% Cu 513 ppm Mo from 79 m.

CPG-011D1: 58m of 0.74% Cu & 1,245 ppm Mo from 81m, including 8m of 1.65% Cu, 1,905 ppm Mo from 87m and 12m of 1.12% Cu & 605ppm Mo from 105m

CPG-015: 7m of 1.45% Cu from 52m and 2m of 3.77% Cu from 55m, 10m of 1.23% Cu & 319ppm Mo from 204m.

CPG-016: 58m of 0.62% Cu from 57m, including 7m of 1.99 % Cu and 867 ppm Mo from 78m.

The interval of 10 metres of 1.23% Cu from 204 metres in CPG-015 is the first hole into a new discovery zone only 50 metres south of the historical drill area highlighting the potential future resource upside and underexplored nature of the Cowley Park area.

Shallow results confirm the continuity of shallow, copper-molybdenum skarn mineralization at Cowley Park as well as highlighting the potential of the lower grade mineralized envelope to significantly contribute to future resource potential. Copper and molybdenum mineralization remains open along strike and down dip in all directions.

Gladiator is fully funded to expand its ambitious exploration program at the Whitehorse Copper Project.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented: ”Drilling continues to define the continuity and scale of high- grade copper mineralization at Cowley Park as well as providing further definition to the potentially significant coincident Molybdenum mineralization.

“The discovery of a new zone of mineralization only 50m to the south of the historical drill area in hole CPG-015 highlights the exploration upside at Cowley Park close to existing modelled mineralization and supports the ongoing drill program targeting further extensions to the south and southeast.

“I look forward to reporting the remainder of the assays from this second drill campaign at Cowley Park in the coming weeks.”

These results confirm the width and continuity of high-grade mineralization previously targeted at Cowley Park with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Results such as 15 metres of 2.36% Cu from 104 metres (CPG-015) and 13 metres of 2.06 from 38 metres (CPG-023) compare favorably to previously announced high-grade historical drill intercepts.

A new zone of copper skarn mineralization has also been discovered in hole CPG-015 with 10 metres of 1.23% Cu intersected at 204 metres. This result lies only 50 metres south of the historical area of drilling and indicates the significant upside potential remaining in the Cowley Park area.

Drilling completed was designed to test extensions to high-grade mineralized and aid planning for resource definition drilling. Drilling targeted identified trends through step-out drill holes located primarily to the south and southeast of identified mineralization, including following up on the most southeasterly hole to date, 19-CP-08 which intersected 43.28 metres of 2.24% Cu from 93.27 metres.

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage copper (Cu) plus or minus molybdenum (Mo) plus or minus silver (Ag) plus or minus gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The property comprises 314 contiguous claims covering approximately 5,380 Hectares (13,294 acres) in the Whitehorse Mining District.

The company also granted 370,000 restricted share units to a director of the company, subject to TSXV approval.

Share this article