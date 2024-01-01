Gladiator Metals drills 1.92% copper at Whitehorse, Yukon

Share this article

Gladiator Metals Corp. [TSXV-GLAD; OTCQB-GDTRF; FSE-ZX7] reported further results from the high-grade Cowley Park prospect at the Whitehorse copper project, Yukon, and provided an update on its exploration upside.

Jason Bontempo, CEO, commented: “Results from the ongoing logging and sampling of unassayed core from exploration drilling completed in recent years has identified further, previously unreported, high-grade mineralization. The results from Gladiator’s sampling continues to define the continuity and scale of high-grade copper mineralization at Cowley Park, as well as providing further definition to the potentially significant coincident molybdenum mineralization.

“These new results, combined with geological modelling of the Cowley Park prospect have highlighted multiple new areas of exploration upside under cover away from the known mineralization. These areas are key targets for summer exploration programs.

“Of particular significance is the identification of the continuity of copper mineralization to the unexplored southeast of existing drill grids in CP-159.”

Cowley Park – first-time assaying of historic drill core: Gladiator has been logging and assaying historical backlogged uncut core holes drilled but not previously logged or assayed by prior owners. Gladiator has received assay results for an additional three holes drilled at the Cowley Park prospect, with results including: 19-CP-14: 10.3 metres at 1.92% copper and 0.1459 ppm molybdenum from 131.7 m. CP-149 returned 10 metres at 1.07% Cu from 49 metres (within 24 m at 0.63% Cu from 35 m). CP-159 returned 8 metres at 1.02% Cu from 105 metres.

The recently returned assay results continue to support Gladiator’s interpretation that mineralization at Cowley Park consists of multiple bodies, dipping shallowly to the southwest.

Recent geological modelling of the Cowley Park prospect has identified multiple areas of significant exploration upside including Southeastern extension: The interval in CP-159 represents the most southeasterly intercept of copper skarn mineralization to date with mineralization remaining open under cover.

Northeastern extension: The most northeasterly copper-skarn intercept at Cowley Park is 43.28 m at 2.24% Cu from 93.27 m, including 13.72 m at 5.41% Cu (19-CP-08) with mineralization remaining open to the east under cover.

Subparallel trends: Additional, unexplored subparallel trends under cover indicated by initial drilling, including 10 m at 1.23 per cent Cu from 204 m in CPG-015.

Western extension: Recent mapping undertaken at Cowley Park has identified a significant fault that may have displaced the main mineralized body on the western side, opening up significant potential for the mineralization to extend west.

Depth extensions: Mineralization remains open at depth with the deepest intervals drilled to date, including 14.33 metres at 1.22% Cu from 130.15 metres (18-CP-03), including 5 metres at 2.78% Cu, remaining open at depth.

Gladiator considers these historical drill results relevant as the company will use these data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. The company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes; however, the company’s future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

Share this article