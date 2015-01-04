Gladiator Metals drills 2.29% copper over 8 metres at Whitehorse project, Yukon

Share this article

Gladiator Metals Corp. [GLAD-TSXV; GDTRF-OTC; ZX7-FSE] reported final results from the maiden drilling campaign completed at the high-grade Cowley Park prospect that forms part of the Whitehorse copper project, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Gladiator has received the remaining results from all 14 holes completed in the 2,632-metre maiden diamond drilling program at Cowley Park. All holes returned significant intercepts with results including CPG-007 that returned 8 metres at 2.29% Cu and 0.15% Mo from 95 metres within 12 metres at 1.72% Cu from 93 metres.

CPG-012 returned 8 metres at 1.6% Cu from 65 metres within 48 metres at 0.97% Cu from 33 metres.

Particularly encouraging is the continuity of broad widths of high-grade mineralization in step out drilling to the southeast of Cowley Park in the most easterly hole completed, CPG-007.

These shallow results confirm the continuity of high-grade copper skarn mineralization at Cowley Park with mineralization remaining open along strike and down dip in all directions.

Gladiator is advanced in planning to complete further diamond drilling in the coming weeks. This coming drilling will be aimed at testing strike and depth extensions to mineralization. Gladiator has over 4,000 metres of drilling remaining on its Class 1 permit.

Gladiator has initiated summer field programs including regional mapping, sampling and geophysical programs to further refine drill targets at more than 30 drill-ready, high-grade regional targets associated with copper-rich skarns within the Whitehorse copper belt ahead of planned winter drill campaigns.

Gladiator is fully financed to expand its ambitious exploration program at the Whitehorse copper project with $9.5-million cash on hand (July, 2023).

Jason Bontempo, CEO, commented: “Gladiator is pleased to release the remaining results from the recently completed 2,632 metres maiden diamond drill campaign and to announce that it will be recommencing diamond drilling at Cowley Park in the coming weeks. Follow-up diamond drilling will be targeting extensions to the defined high-grade mineralization at Cowley Park.

“Results from Gladiators maiden program continue to successfully define the continuity and scale of high-grade copper mineralization at Cowley Park as well as providing further definition to the potentially significant coincident Molybdenum mineralization.

“Field crews are now active in the Whitehorse copper belt with regional-scale mapping, sampling and geophysical programs taking place in the summer months. This work is designed to prioritize winter drill targets from amongst more than 30 known occurrences of high-grade copper mineralization already identified over more than 35 kilometres of the Whitehorse copper belt.”

Significant drill intercepts from the program include: CPG-001 returned 20 metres at 1.43% Cu from 42 metres within 71 metres at 0.72% Cu from 32 metres; CPG-002: 13 m at 1.44% Cu and 0.15% Mo from 28 m and 33 m at 1.48% Cu from 71 m within 113 m at 0.79% Cu; CPG-003: 13.2 m at 2.26% Cu from 22.8 m; CPG-004: 10 m at 1.68% Cu from 87 m within 28 m at 0.91% Cu from 87 m; CPG-006: 16 m at 2.36% Cu from 79 m within 92 m at 0.71% Cu from 67 m; CPG-007: eight m at 2.29% Cu and 0.15% Mo from 95 m within 12 m at 1.72% Cu from 93 m; CPG-009: 30 m at 0.65% Cu from 100 m; CPG-010: 26 m at 1.14% Cu from 86 m; CPG-012: 48 m at 0.97% Cu from 33 m, including eight m at 1.6 % Cu from 65 m; and CPG-014: 45 m at 0.66% Cu from 84 m.

These results confirm the width and continuity of high-grade mineralization previously targeted at Cowley Park with mineralization remaining open in all directions.

Particularly encouraging is the continuity of broad widths of high-grade mineralization in step-out drilling to the southeast of Cowley Park with 12 metres at 1.72% Cu, including 8 metres at 2.29% copper and 0.15% molybdenum intersected in the most easterly hole, CPG-007.

The significant potential of broader lower grade mineralized envelopes surrounding the previously identified high-grade copper mineralization that was the subject of historical exploration continues to be highlighted by recent results with intervals of eight m at 16% copper within 48 metres at 0.97% copper in hole CPG-012.

Gladiator has entered into an agreement with Outside the Box Capital Inc. to provide marketing and distribution services to the company.

The project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within two km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway.

In November 2022, Gladiator executed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Whitehorse copper project by incurring exploration expenditures of $12-million on the project, staged payment of $300,000 in cash and the staged issue of 15 million shares over six years. Following the exercise of the option, the company must pay the optionor, or such other person(s) as the optionor may direct from time to time, a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Whitehorse copper project.

