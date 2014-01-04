Global Battery Metals drilling Leinster lithium project, Ireland

Share this article

Global Battery Metals Ltd. [GBML-TSXV; REZZF-OTCQB; REZ-FSE] has begun its multistage diamond core drilling program at the Leinster lithium project in County Carlow, Ireland. This inaugural drill program has been approved for up to 10 drill holes.

Phase 1 drilling is focused on Prospecting License Area 1597 (the Knockeen Prospect) and will comprise four drill holes for approximately 1,000 metres of diamond core drilling. The drilling will take place across previously announced prospective lithium pegmatite trend targets which includes the historically reported trenched bedrock occurrence which is coincident with several highly anomalous LCT Pegmatite (lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite) geochemical trends. This, in conjunction with the broad spodumene pegmatite boulder train at surface, has been interpreted to indicate the presence of up to six potential dikes.

The drill program has received all necessary government approvals through the Geoscience Regulation Office (GSRO) which covers all aspects of environmental best practice procedures. This is carried out through the detailed Appropriate Assessment Screening Program which was approved in April.

“Europe and the US are both pushing for lithium independence and continue to seek out viable parties that can deliver the full package – future access to high-grade domestic lithium supplies through partners that understand and appreciate all of the geopolitical and commercial considerations at stake,” said Michael Murphy, CEO. “This will most definitely include battery metal companies operating in the junior mining space that can execute against resource delivery and relationship management with equal intensity. We look forward to continued progress at Leinster and with the associated business discussions all underway.”

The results of Phase 1, including all metallurgical testing and other exploration activities completed during this time, will be used to inform Phase 2 drilling. As previously noted, significant sampling and mapping across the Knockeen Prospect was conducted in recent months, with the potential discovery of up to six LCT pegmatite dikes and the most recent assay results of 66 rock samples released by ALS Laboratories returning Li2O% lithium contents ranging up to 3.75% Li 2 O/17,000 ppm Li.

The Knockeen Prospect forms part of the Project exploration block, which is operated under an exclusive option and earn-in agreement with Technology Minerals Plc [TM1-LSE], the first listed UK company focused on creating a sustainable circular economy for battery metals, and its wholly owned subsidiary LRH.

The Leinster Project, located in the counties of Wicklow and South Carlow, in the Republic of Ireland, is a lithium pegmatite project that consists of 16 prospecting license areas located SW of Dublin and in direct proximity to the joint venture Ganfeng Lithium/International Lithium Corporation Blackstairs Lithium Project. Lithium mineralization has been confirmed across all Project areas explored to date, with the potential discovery of up to six LCT pegmatite dikes and assay results of 66 rock samples released by ALS Laboratories returning Li2O% lithium contents ranging up to 3.75% Li 2 O/17,000 ppm Li at the Knockeen Prospect.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: an option to acquire up to a 90% in the drill-ready Leinster Lithium Property in Ireland; a 100% interest in the drill-ready Lithium King Property in Utah; an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile Lithium Project in Newfoundland; and a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty.

