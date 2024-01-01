Global Uranium conducting geophysical survey at Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Global Uranium Corp. [CSE: GURN; OTC: GURFF; FRA: Q3J] reported that geophysical surveying has commenced at the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, a joint venture with the operator Forum Energy Corp. [TSXV: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF], located in northern Saskatchewan. These surveys, which include Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) and Direct Current Resistivity and Induced Polarization (DCIP), are focused on the Spring Bay target and are designed to refine drill targeting ahead of the winter drilling campaign.

The start of the geophysical program, first announced in February, was marked by the arrival of field crews late last week. The TDEM and DCIP surveys are expected to span approximately three weeks and will provide the Operator with additional data on subsurface structures and alteration zones. These results are anticipated to directly inform certain drill collar placements in the upcoming drill program.

Spring Bay is one of multiple targets to be tested on the NWA Project during this exploration program, marked by a 4-kilometer-long gravity low anomaly coincident with historical uranium intercepts and extensive clay alteration. The TDEM survey will help define conductor strength and orientation, while the DCIP survey will map resistivity and chargeability anomalies associated with alteration.

The exploration camp, which was established to support the winter program, is nearly complete, with key operational facilities – including sleeping quarters, kitchen, and drying rooms – fully functional. The core shack, the final component, is expected to be completed in the coming days. The camp is now hosting geophysical field crews and will soon accommodate drill teams. With geophysical work underway, drill mobilization has also begun.

The drill rig is expected to arrive at the project site this week, with the first hole anticipated to be collared shortly thereafter. Snowpack reinforcement efforts have been completed along key access routes to facilitate safe transport of the drill rig.

“The commencement of the geophysical surveys marks an important step in our winter exploration campaign at the Northwest Athabasca Project,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “The data from these surveys will provide more insight into Spring Bay and improve drill target selection. With camp construction nearing completion and drill mobilization underway, we are well-positioned to execute this exploration program.”

Global Uranium currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

