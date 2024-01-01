Globex Mining drills more high-grade antimony at Bald Hill, New Brunswick

13 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. [TSX: GMX; OTCQX: GLBXF] reported that Antimony Resources Corp. [CSE: ATMY: FSE: K8J0] has reported additional high-grade antimony intersections in drilling at the Bald Hill Property in New Brunswick under option from Globex.

Highlights include the following: Hole BH-25-05 returned 1.1% antimony (Sb) over 14.5 metres at a depth of 108.8 metres to 123.3 metres downhole.

Hole BH-25-08 returned 14.91% antimony (Sb) over 3.0 metres at a depth from 88.8 m to 91.8 m downhole including massive stibnite which returned 28.76% Sb over 1.7 metres.

Hole BH-25-09 returned 9.85% antimony (Sb) over 4.3 metres at a depth from 103.6 m to 107.9 m downhole including 18.19% Sb from 104.6 m to 106.4 m downhole.

The reported drill hole intersections are estimated to be between 75% to 80% of true width.

A total of 3,150 metres have been completed in the 2025 drill campaign. Assays are pending and are expected to be received in the next three to four weeks.

Antimony Resources have completed 16 drill holes which have outlined mineralization over 400 metres of strike length with the mineralization remaining open both along strike and down dip. Over 1,500 samples were submitted for assay.

Previous reported drill results included from holes BH-25-03 and BH-25-04 which encountered respectively 2.76% Sb over 2.8 metres from 78.2 m to 81.0 m and 4.17% Sb over 7.40 m from 106.6 m to 114.0m. Holes BH-25-01 and BH-25-02 were terminated short of the target and were redrilled by holes BH-25-08 and BH-25-09 which are subject of today’s release of assays.

Globex has 56,095,636 shares issued and outstanding.


Share this article

More Stories

Torex acquiring Prime Mining in $449 million deal

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Surge Battery Metals reports significant rubidium and cesium at Nevada North Lithium Project, Nevada

13 hours ago Staff Writer

White Gold launches Phase I 2025 Exploration Program with IP geophysics on multiple critical mineral Targets, Yukon

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Goliath Intersects 11.00 g/t Au Over 4.85 Meters, Drilling Maintains 100% Hit Rate, 94% Of Holes Contain Visible Gold, Assays Pending Surebet Discovery, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

13 hours ago Resource World

Doubleview Gold launches advanced exploration program at Red Spring Project, British Columbia

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Big Ridge Gold rallies on Hope Brook financing news

3 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Torex acquiring Prime Mining in $449 million deal

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Surge Battery Metals reports significant rubidium and cesium at Nevada North Lithium Project, Nevada

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Globex Mining drills more high-grade antimony at Bald Hill, New Brunswick

13 hours ago Staff Writer

White Gold launches Phase I 2025 Exploration Program with IP geophysics on multiple critical mineral Targets, Yukon

13 hours ago Staff Writer

McEwen Inc. eyes Canadian Gold acquisition, signs letter of intent

13 hours ago Staff Writer
×