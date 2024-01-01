Globex Mining/Emperor Metals post additional drill results from Duquesne West, Quebec

18 hours ago Staff Writer
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. [TSX: GMX; OTCQX : GLBXF] provided additional information as reported by Emperor Metals Inc. [CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF] regarding work on the 50% Globex-owned Duquesne West property in Duparquet Township, Quebec, 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda.

Emperor completed 8,166 metres of drilling in 19 new holes, and approximately 8,000 metres of historic core resampling in 2024. To date, 88% of the new drill assays have been reported but only 52% of the combined new and historical core resampling. “Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce resource, utilizing a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios.” An updated mineral resource estimate is expected in Q1 or early Q2, 2025.

New drill results within the conceptual open pit and outside it, included the following: Hole DQ24-15 returned 14.2 m grading 1.2 g/t Au and 20.4 m grading 0.6 g/t Au. Hole DQ24-12 returned 16.3 m grading 0.8 g/t Au. Hole DQ24-13 reports 8.1 m grading 1.0 g/t Au and 30.5 m grading 0.5 g/t Au. Hole DQ24-16 returned 7.1 m grading 1.3 g/t Au. CEO John Florek of Emperor commented:

“It’s clear that we continue to observe widespread gold mineralization both within and outside the current open-pit concept. This highlights the significant exploration potential to add valuable ounces to the project, supporting the upcoming 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) expected in Q1 or early Q2.”


