Globex Mining expands lithium zones on Mirage Project, Quebec

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. [TSX: GMX] reported that Brunswick Exploration Inc. [TSXV:BRW] has announced additional lithium bearing intersections from their 12,000-metre drill program on the Mirage property (Lac Escale portion) in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay area of northern Quebec, on which Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty.

Drilling focused on the Central Zone including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes and has continued to intersect wide and well-mineralized intervals on their extensions and to depth.

Highlights include: 37 metres at 1.14% Li 2 O in hole MR-24-87 and 1.15% Li 2 O over 23 metres in hole MR-24-89 extending mineralization at MR-3 down dip where it remains open.

New interval at the MR-6 Dyke with 1.74% Li 2 O over 19.7 metres in hole MR-24-84 and 0.93% Li 2 O over 13.5 meters in hole MR-24-75 extending the dyke to the northwest.

New multiple intervals in the stacked dyke area east of MR-6 with 1.39% Li 2 O over 12.9 metres and 1.99% Li 2 O over 10 metres in hole MR-24-78, 1.32% Li 2 O over 16.1 metres in hole MR-24-80 and 1.61% Li 2 O over 9.9 metres in hole MR-24-85

Hole MR-24-91, drilled for forthcoming metallurgical results, reaffirms the thick, near-surface continuous mineralization at MR-6 with 56 metres at 1.40% Li 2 O.

