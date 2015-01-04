Globex Mining optionee drills 5.6 g/t gold over 11.7 metres at Duquesne West, Quebec

Share this article

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. [GMX-TSX; GLBXF–OTCQX] provided an update regarding drilling by Emperor Metals Inc. [AUOZ-CSE] on the Duquesne West gold property in Duparquet township, Quebec, under option from 50%-Globex-owned Duparquet Assets Ltd.

Emperor has completed six drill holes to date totalling 5,500 metres of the planned 8,000-plus-metre program.

Partial assay results are available from the first two drill holes and include Hole DQ23-01 that intersected 5.6 g/t gold over 11.7 metres (38.4 feet).

Hole DQ23-02 intersected 3.97 g/t gold over 10.65 metres (34.9 feet) at a core depth of 540.25 metres and an addition wide intersection of 1.69 g/t gold over 25.0 metres (82 feet). This hole was recollared and extended. Assays are pending.

The optioned Duquesne West property consists of 38 cells which straddle the gold localizing Porcupine-Destor break which hosts numerous gold deposits across the Abitibi of Quebec and Ontario. Previous drilling has intersected a significant number of gold zones along the entire strike length of the property.

A NI 43-101 resource estimate titled “Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Duquesne West/Ottoman Property, Quebec, Canada, for Xmet Inc.” prepared by David Power Fardy, MSc, PGeo, senior geologist, and Kurt Breede, PEng, senior resource engineer of Watts, Griffis and McOuat dated Oct. 20, 2011, was completed and stated 4,171,000 tonnes grading 5.42 g/t gold (capped) for 727,000 ounces or 6.36 g/t gold for 853,000 ounces (uncapped).

The Duquesne West property is bounded on the west and east by First Mining Gold’s Pitt and Duquesne mine properties on which First Mining reported 2,691,000 tonnes grading 2.67 g/t gold and 11,330,000 tonnes grading 2.24 g/t gold respectively in a press release dated September 7, 2023.

