Go Metals discovers high-grade vanadium and titanium at KM98 Project, Quebec

Go Metals Corp. [CSE-GOCO] reported multiple titanium-vanadium-bearing massive oxides occurrences from the reconnaissance program at the KM98 critical metals project. The property is 35 km north of the Lac Tio Mine on the Côte-Nord of Québec.

Scott Sheldon, CEO, stateed, “We are seeing very encouraging critical minerals values at surface within all the anomalies at the greenfield KM98 project. Both vanadium and titanium values are in line with globally significant vanadium and titanium bearing magnetite (VTM) projects like the Blackrock and Lac Dore deposits in Chibougamau.”

The Go Metals geological team discovered multiple massive and semi-massive magnetite-rich zones at each target. Samples ranged from medium grade up to high-grade in both vanadium and titanium. The highest values were seen at the north end of the large EM anomaly with TiO 2 values up to 48% and 0.37% V 2 O 5 . Each target had samples at least 0.2% V 2 O 5 with only three samples below 0.1% V 2 O 5 .

The samples were further analyzed using an MPP probe from GDD to test conductivity. The tests were aimed at determining if the samples taken at KM98 could help explain the large conductive response seen from the AirTEM airborne survey flown in late 2023.

Three of the samples returned an electromagnetic response greater than 12 S/m while only two were above 100 S/m. The highest EM response (414 S/m) was from the 13 km long magnetic Road target which interestingly does not have a strong airborne EM signature but shows up as a strong linear feature in the magnetic survey. The second highest response (187 S/m) was found at the north-east target. One of the samples from the Main target returned a weak electromagnetic response (34 S/m). While these results are not conclusive, they suggest that the oxides are the source of the airborne EM signature. However, it should be noted that layers of oxides can grade to layers of higher sulphide concentration, as seen at HSP.

A Scanning Electron Microscope interpretation of the samples is currently being conducted by IOS Geosciences in Chicoutimi to determine deportment of the critical metals within the oxide minerals. This is important for analysing target potential because vanadium in titanomagnetite increases the value of the iron ore. Preliminary results from the three samples have vanadium solely hosted within titanomagnetite with averages between 0.75% and 0.88% V 2 O 5 . The ratios of ilmenite to titanomagnetite are roughly 1:2 from the Road and Red Roof zones and closer to 1:1 from the titanium-rich sample at the northern end of the Main target. The gangue mineralogy is composed of variable proportion of plagioclase, pyroxene and trace minerals. Apatite constitutes only 0.4% of the samples and one weathered sample contains 4% altered Fe oxides. This suggests there is little to no supergene alteration of titanomagnetite or phosphorus contamination from apatite or goethite in the tested samples.

The program, supported by IOS Geosciences, used Beep Mats to locate conductive and magnetic areas over the 2023 EM targets and hand shovelled trench test pits to identify the buried lithologies. 21 samples in total were recovered over 4 days at all 5 targets within the property including 2 locations from the large 4-kilometre-long main Main target.

KM98 is a group of targets hosted in the same anorthosite complex as the HSP project. The targets are slightly offset from coincident magnetic anomalies on the edge of the anorthosite-mangerite-gneiss contact. The contact between the anorthosite complex and the footwall gneiss is the host of sulphide mineralization at HSP.

The only recorded historical work is from the Quebec Geological Survey where chalcopyrite and vanadium were found along the magnetic contact directly south of the large EM anomaly. The KM98 project is road accessible and is approximately 60 km north of the town of Havre-Saint-Pierre.

Go Metals’ HSP, Clyde, and KM98 projects have multiple sulphide and oxide targets within a 416.5 km2 land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Québec in the Nitassinan of Ekuanitshit.

