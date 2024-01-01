Go Metals launches KM98 bulk sample program and partnership with INRS and UQAC

Share this article

Go Metals Corp. [CSE: GOCO] is planning a bulk sampling program at KM98 Vanadium Titanomagnetite Project to support a maiden metallurgical study.

“We are excited to return to Havre-Saint-Pierre to advance the KM98 Project through a critical metallurgical assessment,” said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals. “Last season, we confirmed the prospect’s size potential. Now our objective is to determine whether mineralized material can be processed into a marketable concentrate, which will be a key step in evaluating the viability of the project.”

The sampling program will target the central portion of a 12-km-long magnetic anomaly located near road-accessible terrain. Should the results from the metallurgical study be favourable, the company plans to expand testing to include the large southwestern portion of the anomaly.

The company has also partnered with l’Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) and Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC) to support a collaborative academic research initiative in the HSP anorthosite complex. The study will be supervised by Dr. Sarah Dare and Dr. Renaud Soucy-La Roche and submitted for grant funding through the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Nature et technologies (FRQNT). If the grant application is successful, the three-year research study will operate with a proposed budget of up to $300,000.

The company flagship Monster Project in Yukon is a district-scale Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) system — one of the few of its kind in Canada — showing high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization at surface with three large-scale magnetic and gravity anomalies suggesting major depth potential. The project is fully permitted for advanced exploration activities through 2032.

Share this article