Go Metals starts metallurgical testing at KM98 Fe-Ti-V Project, Quebec

Go Metals Corp. [CSE: GOCO] reported the start of metallurgical testing at its KM98 Vanadium Titanomagnetite Project in Québec. The program will generate initial data on magnetite and ilmenite concentrates from KM98 mineralization, including the first measurements of concentrate quality.

“A critical metallurgical assessment is an important step forward at the KM98 project,” said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals. “Determining the types and quality of magnetite and ilmenite concentrates that the system can produce is essential information for potential end-users. Starting with metallurgy provides the company with a clearer picture of the project’s potential value.”

The company collected ten large samples, each weighing 10 to 15 kilograms, from outcrop and subcrop along a 240-metre section of the Roadside Occurrence. The samples include both massive and semi-massive oxide mineralization from a central portion of a 12-km magnetic anomaly.

Metallurgical testing will be carried out by IOS Géosciences in Chicoutimi, Québec. Initial work on a small set of samples will define processing parameters, which will then be applied to the full suite. The program will evaluate recovery and concentrate quality for magnetite, ilmenite, and vanadium, with additional data collected on nickel, cobalt, copper, and scandium. These results will provide the first reconciliation of mineralogy and chemistry at KM98 and establish baseline recovery data to support future economic studies. Preliminary results are expected in December 2025, followed by a comprehensive metallurgical report.

