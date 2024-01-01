Golconda Gold starts mining at Princeton Top, South Africa

Share this article

Golconda Gold Ltd. [TSXV-GG; OTCQB-GGGOF] reported that it has commenced mining at, and delivered its first ore to the processing plant, from Princeton Top, a key step in its development plan to significantly increase production at its Galaxy Gold Mine in South Africa.

Princeton Top contains an Indicated resource of 912,846 tonnes at 3.04 g/t gold tonne containing 89,200 ounces of gold.

The company has used the funds received from the recently closed investment from Empress Royalty Holding Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empress Royalty Corp., to re-equip the 3.2-km access ramp, install a new compressor, reinstate the historic ore pass to its existing Princeton operations on Level 17 and mobilized a mining fleet to recommence mining.

Nick Brodie, CEO of Golconda Gold, stated, “The commencement of mining at Princeton Top is ahead of schedule and is a testimony to our hard-working team at Galaxy. This is a key step in our development plan to increase mining volumes, to utilize spare capacity in Galaxy’s new larger milling circuit and to ultimately more than double gold production this year.”

Share this article