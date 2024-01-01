Golconda Gold starts mining at Princeton Top, South Africa

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Golconda Gold Ltd. [TSXV-GG; OTCQB-GGGOF] reported that it has commenced mining at, and delivered its first ore to the processing plant, from Princeton Top, a key step in its development plan to significantly increase production at its Galaxy Gold Mine in South Africa.

Princeton Top contains an Indicated resource of 912,846 tonnes at 3.04 g/t gold tonne containing 89,200 ounces of gold.

The company has used the funds received from the recently closed investment from Empress Royalty Holding Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empress Royalty Corp., to re-equip the 3.2-km access ramp, install a new compressor, reinstate the historic ore pass to its existing Princeton operations on Level 17 and mobilized a mining fleet to recommence mining.

Nick Brodie, CEO of Golconda Gold, stated, “The commencement of mining at Princeton Top is ahead of schedule and is a testimony to our hard-working team at Galaxy. This is a key step in our development plan to increase mining volumes, to utilize spare capacity in Galaxy’s new larger milling circuit and to ultimately more than double gold production this year.”


Share this article

More Stories

Lode Gold Resources creates subsidiary to vend in Canadian assets

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Abitibi Metals drills 2.68% CuEq over 25.5 metres at B26, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Williams ups stake in Honey Badger Silver to 27%

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Camino Minerals acquires 1,700 ha at Los Chapitos, Peru

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

1 day ago Resource World

Lithos Group receives brine samples from new mining companies, Alabama

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lode Gold Resources creates subsidiary to vend in Canadian assets

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Abitibi Metals drills 2.68% CuEq over 25.5 metres at B26, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Williams ups stake in Honey Badger Silver to 27%

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Camino Minerals acquires 1,700 ha at Los Chapitos, Peru

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Golconda Gold starts mining at Princeton Top, South Africa

3 hours ago Staff Writer
×