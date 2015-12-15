Gold Runner Exploration Samples Up to 79.85 Grams Per Ton Gold on the 100% Controlled Golden Girl Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

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Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN, Frankfurt: CE70) (“Gold Runner” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new assay results from the 2026 surface exploration program, where grab samples assayed up to 79.85 g/t Au on the Golden Girl property, Golden Triangle, B.C. Thirty-six (36) new samples collected during the Golden Girl 2026 exploration program assayed over 1 g/t AuEq, 10 of which assayed over 10 g/t AuEq. This year’s exploration program was designed to generate drill targets for the planned 2027 inaugural drill program. Continued strong results, combined with confirmation and discovery of multiple showings that have scale as well as high-grade precious and base metals mineralization, bode well for a successful maiden drill program in 2027.

2026 exploration highlights:

36 new samples assayed over 1 g/t AuEq and 10 new samples assayed over 10 g/t AuEq. So far, a total of 47 samples collected in 2026 assayed over 1 g/t AuEq and 17 assayed over 10 g/t AuEq.

New sample results from the Gold Stack Trend returned up to 30.28 g/t AuEq (10 g/t Au and >1000 g/t Ag). The highest-grade sample from the Gold Stack Trend to date returned grades up to 66 g/t or 12.7 oz/t AuEq (sample N908103 carried 11.22 g/t Au, 25,306 g/t Ag, 2.96% Cu, 8.19% Pb, and 5.89% Zn).

The highest-grade sample from the Gold Stack Trend to date returned grades up to The Gold Stack Trend forms a broad mineralized corridor up to 50 meters wide with a confirmed exposed strike length of 475 meters, increased from 350 meters previously, that remains open for expansion.

Mineralization on the Gold Stack Trend is characterised by significant concentrations of galena, sphalerite, and tetrahedrite with lesser chalcopyrite and pyrite found predominantly in veins and veinlets within the altered shear zone.

The Gold Stack Trend is characterized by geochemistry and alteration signatures including Arsenic, Zinc, Lead, Silver, and Antimony, similar to the nearby past-producing Snip Mine (located 17 km to the east)

Samples from the newly discovered Steep showing returned up to 33.95 g/t Au from an area with multiple densely stacked polymetallic quartz veins over a strike of approximately 100 meters that remains open.

from an area with multiple densely stacked polymetallic quartz veins over a strike of approximately 100 meters that remains open. 2026 sampling and prospecting outside the Gold Stack Trend and the Steep showing have identified multiple additional high-grade discoveries, including showings assaying up to 79.85 g/t Au from a new showing discovered 1.7 km southeast of the Steep showing.

discovered 1.7 km southeast of the Steep showing. 22 sample assays have been reported as Au (Gold) only where multi-element analyses have not yet been completed and remain pending (see assay tables below). Assays are pending for multiple channel cuts and grab samples collected across the Property and are directed toward defining high-priority targets for the planned summer 2027 inaugural drill program.

Gold Stack Trend

The newly discovered Gold Stack Trend consists of steeply dipping northeast-trending gold-mineralized shear zones up to 50 meter wide with a confirmed exposed strike extent of 475 meter and remains open for expansion. New assay results presented in this news release include multiple additional grab samples which assayed up to 30.28 g/t AuEq. Within this shear zone the highest assay results from grab samples to date returned 396.66 g/t AuEq (11.22 g/t Au, 25,306 g/t Ag, 2.96% Cu, 8.19% Pb, and 5.89% Zn). As of today, 10 samples from the Gold Stack Trend assayed > 1 g/t AuEq. The highest-grade sample from this showing in 2026, which was collected 230 meters to the southwest of the 2024 B-ALL Syndicate historic discovery sample, assayed 10.84 g/t Au. The grade and scale of the Gold Stack Trend demonstrate the untapped discovery potential that remains on the Golden Girl property in areas of recent glacier and snowpack abatement.

Mineralization on the Gold Stack Trend is characterised by significant concentrations of galena, sphalerite, and tetrahedrite with lesser chalcopyrite and pyrite found predominantly in veins and veinlets within altered shear zones and gossans. Multiple shear zones and veins have been identified within 2 dominant orientations (steeply dipping and shallow dipping structures) hosted in the volcanic rocks adjacent to the contact between andesite and mudstone units. Geochemistry and alteration within the Gold Stack Trend have strong similarities to what has been documented at the nearby past-producing Snip Mine located 17 km to the east of the Gold Stack Trend (which historically produced ~1M oz Au, 390k oz Ag, and over 249k kg Cu). The reader is reminded that the information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties is not necessarily indicative of resources and should not be relied upon for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company’s properties.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4195.60 USD/oz, Ag 60.95 USD/oz, Cu 6.71 USD/lb, Pb 1661.40 USD/ton and Zn 3426.60 USD/ton on October 10, 2026.

Steep showing

The newly discovered Steep showing located 1.5 km to the east of the Gold Stack Trend consists of multiple densely stacked polymetallic quartz veins up to 50 cm wide. The zone has a strike of approximately 100 m and remains open for further expansion. New assay results from this zone include grab samples that assayed up to 33.95 g/t Au. The highest-grade sample collected from the Steep showing to date is a grab sample from a 30 cm quartz-sulphide vein which assayed 36.40 g/t Au.

Mineralization on the Steep showing is characterised by significant concentrations of galena, sphalerite with lesser chalcopyrite and pyrite found in a series of densely stacked veins surrounded by a zone of strong gossan alteration.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4195.60 USD/oz, Ag 60.95 USD/oz, Cu 6.71 USD/lb, Pb 1661.40 USD/ton and Zn 3426.60 USD/ton on October 10, 2026.

Other highlights from the Golden Girl property

Extensive sampling and mapping on the entire exposed Gold Stack Trend, the Steep showing, as well as the rest of the property have been completed in 2026, where multiple additional showings have already delivered strong results, including up to 79.85 g/t Au as well as 22.14 g/t Au from a new showing (located 1.7 km southeast of the Steep showing). Assays are pending for multiple channel cuts and grab samples collected across the Property. Additional assay results are expected to be released as they become available, with results for approximately 50% of the total samples collected, still pending.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4195.60 USD/oz, Ag 60.95 USD/oz, Cu 6.71 USD/lb, Pb 1661.40 USD/ton and Zn 3426.60 USD/ton on October 10, 2026.

Golden Girl was discovered in 2024 by the B-ALL Syndicate and subsequently expanded to 14,480 hectares during Company’s summer 2026 exploration program. The discovery team is the same team that helped discover Juggernaut Exploration’s (TSX-V: JUGR) Big One discovery and Goliath Resources (TSX-V: GOT) Surebet discovery. Both Goliath Resources and Juggernaut Exploration are partners within the B-ALL Syndicate (“B-ALL”), the optionor of Golden Girl, holding respectively, 4% and 13% interest in B-ALL, and as such are important strategic partners of Gold Runner Exploration.

QA/QC

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, sub-crop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from camp to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx’ denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4195.60 USD/oz, Ag 60.95 USD/oz, Cu 6.71 USD/lb, Pb 1661.40 USD/ton and Zn 3426.60 USD/ton on October 10, 2026. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp with similar style of high-grade gold mineralization where Gold Runner Exploration’s Golden Girl project is located such as the Snip Mine, Eskay Creek, as well as the Brucejack Mine. Here, AuEq values were calculated using metal prices without provision for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation.

Qualified Person

This News Release has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is an independent, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Chris Wensley”

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

About B-ALL Syndicate Ltd.

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused in unexplored areas of glacial and snowpack retreat providing new opportunity for material discovery in renowned geologic terrain. Projects generated by the same team include Goliath Resources’ Surebet discovery on the Golddigger Property, Juggernaut Exploration’s Big One discovery as well as multiple additional material discoveries. More information is available at https://www.ball-syndicate.com/.

For further information please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer and Director

639 5th Ave, Suite 1250

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9

Website: www.goldrunnerexploration.com Email: [email protected]

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Company’s summer exploration program, the properties exploration work and its results and potential, interpretations prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry, and mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information and these include the results of the Company’s summer exploration program, , market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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