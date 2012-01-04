Gold Springs drills 0.74g/t AuEq over 26 metres at Gold Springs, Utah/Nevada

Share this article

Gold Springs Resource Corp. [GRC-TSX; GRCAF-OTCQB] reported assays from the final drill holes at South Jumbo as part of the 2022 drill campaign on its large 100%-owned Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Highlights include 0.83 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) over 18.3 metres, including 1.89 g/t AuEq over 6.1 metres in hole E-22-015. E-22-017 returned 0.75 g/t AuEq over 6.1 metres.

E-22-018 returned 0.53 g/t AuEq over 13.8 metres and 0.96 g/t AuEq over 6.1 metres. E-22-020 returned 1.05 g/t AuEq over 4.6 metres and 0.74 g/t AuEq over 26 metres. Gold equivalent based on US$1,800/oz gold, US$25/oz silver and 50% for silver recovery.

Randall Moore, executive vice-president of exploration, stated: “These results of our 2022 drill program confirm the significant potential for expansion of our current gold resource at South Jumbo in various directions, including to the south – hole E-22-015; to the north – hole E-22-020; and in the gap zone between the two resource blocks – holes E-22-017 and E-22-018.

“GRC has now demonstrated the extension of gold mineralization in three different directions and also at depth. To the north the extension is significant as the hole E-22-020 with 1.05 g/t AuEq over 4.6 metres and 0.74 g/t AuEq over 26 metres is 80 metres north from the existing resource.

“Once we update our model, follow-up holes will be planned with the objective to continue to expand gold mineralization in every direction, but especially to the north, towards Central Jumbo.”

True thickness is estimated to be 70-100% of reported length.





