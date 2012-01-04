Goldcliff drills 0.297 g/t gold over 9.5 metres at Kettle Valley, British Columbia

Share this article

Goldcliff Resource Corp. [GCN-TSXV; GCFFF-OTC] received all analytical results for the five NQ-size diamond drill holes (1,500 metres) completed in April, 2022, on the 100%-optioned Kettle Valley gold-silver (Au-Ag) project located 33 km north of the community of Rock Creek, southern British Columbia. This was a reconnaissance drill program conducted from the currently available infrastructure (logging roads). The wide spaced holes spanning 550 metres from north to south were drilled easterly at shallow angles (45˚). The objective was to test a portion of the nearly one kilometre long, well defined north-south trending Au/Ag soil and rock geochemical anomaly.

Drilling provided important geologic information in the quest to locate a new epithermal gold/silver deposit. Epithermal Au/Ag deposits are structurally controlled with mineralization often occurring within discrete elevation ranges. All holes encountered one or more structures ranging from <1 metre up to 17.65 metres (core length). Structures often occur as brecciation along with strong silicification, carbonate alteration, and pyritization all indicative of intense hydrothermal activity.

The epithermal zones did not yield a “discovery intercept” and surprisingly did not carry significant precious metals, with Au/Ag values ranging from background to mildly anomalous. There were however, discrete mineralized sections such as in holes KV22-01 and KV22-05 near the southern end of the area tested. At 58.0 metres in hole KV22-01, a 1.50-metre interval assayed 0.257 g/t gold and further downhole starting at 126.50 metres a 9.5-metre section graded 0.297 g/t gold and 5.92 g/t silver. Contained within this interval is a 1.50-metre sample grading 1.272 g/t gold and 11.42 g/t silver. In KV22-05 located 85 metrres north a 1.50-metre interval at 48.5 metres downhole graded 0.237 g/t gold and occurs near the same elevation as the upper intercept in KV22-01.

Although “epithermal type” structures were intersected the drilling may have been below the favourable elevations of such mineral systems. When viewed in section the drill holes were from 70 to over 250 metres below the Cliff Zone soil anomalies and bedrock mineralization.

All holes encountered “basement” granites and were terminated in these rocks. The granites vary in composition and texture, likely indicating different phases or pulses. All were fractured, often sericite altered, and contained local quartz-calcite veining but did not carry precious metals values.

Late in the program prospecting of mineralized epithermal breccia float led to the discovery of the bedrock source. Located at the current southern extent of the “Cliff Zone” a bedrock sample yielded 0.098 g/t gold and 3.26 g/t silver. Prospecting revealed the Cliff Zone in this area has a potential east-west extent (width) of ~90 metres which is much more than seen elsewhere. This area is very significant not only for the size but that the zone appears to extend southerly beneath young volcanic cover.

As stated, the 2022 drilling program took advantage of existing logging roads and only utilized five of the company’s 20 permitted drill sites. During the program the feasibility of constructing a drill access road to the top of the Cliff Zone was examined. This would allow any future exploration and drilling to be near the height of land, directly over the soil/rock geochemical anomalies, mineralized bedrock occurrences and in the potentially favourable elevation levels of the epithermal system. Goldcliff plans further detailed prospecting over the areas of soil/rock geochemical anomalies and mineralized bedrock occurrences.

At the company’s annual general meeting held April 28, 2022 all items were passed including approval by shareholders of the company’s Rolling 10% stock option plan.





Share this article