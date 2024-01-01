Goldcliff Resource planning silver exploration at Ainsworth Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Goldcliff Resource Corp. [TSXV-GCN; OTC PINK-GCFFF] reports that upcoming exploration activities at the Ainsworth silver project will refine trench and drill targets to locate high-grade, direct shipping silver mineralization of similar grade to that produced at the historic No 1 mine. The No. 1 mine produced 1,993,849 ounces of silver at a recovered grade of 49.6 oz/ton (1.406 kg/t) silver. Located near Kaslo, British Columbia, Goldcliff acquired the property by staking and owns a 100% interest with no royalties.

Sampling by Goldcliff in the general vicinity of the No. 1 Mine site returned silver values in excess of 1 kilo/tonne silver from an old trench (1.381 Kg/t) and from the mine dump (3.553 kg/t) suggesting significant potential exists nearby for additional remaining high-grade silver mineralization related to the No. 1 Mine.

A re-evaluation of data from previous exploration on the Ainsworth Silver Project has revealed what appears to be a strong association of subtle conductive trends with the No. 1 Mine silver mineralization, as well as with limestone meta-sediment contacts that often host the silver mineralization.

Goldcliff is planning a three-week ground exploration program to delineate conductive targets that may represent metallic mineralization for trenching and drilling. The program will consist of detailed geological mapping, soil sampling, concentrated Lithic Drainage Sampling (LDS) method and geophysical surveying.

Geophysical surveys will include VLF electromagnetic surveys (VLF-EM) and Self Potential (SP) follow-up surveys. The results from VLF-EM surveys over specific anomalous areas will be tested using the SP method to discriminate barren non-metallic features from those containing metallic sulphides commonly associated with high-grade silver mineralization. Pending the results of these surveys, targets will be prioritized for trenching and follow-up drilling.

Goldcliff’s current active projects include the Kettle Valley gold/silver, Panorama Ridge gold and Ainsworth silver properties in B.C. and the Nevada Rand gold/silver and Aurora West gold properties in Nevada.

Share this article