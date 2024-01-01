Golden Cariboo makes new discovery at Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine, British Columbia

Share this article

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. [CSE-GCC; OTC-GCCFF; WKN-A402CQ; FSE-3TZ] reported that current drilling in six drill holes, QGQ24-10 through QGQ24-15, are targeting the Halo zone at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine, British Columbia. Early success is indicated by three drill holes, QGQ24-13 through QGQ24-15 which have intersected multiple examples of visible gold within quartz-carbonate +/- pyrite veins, ranging in size from 0.5 to 3.0mm. The first observed example of visible gold is present at 32.00m (104.99 feet) in QGQ24-13.

Visible gold is seen intermittently in the three drill holes within broad zones of alteration and veining. The Halo zone is 400 meters (1312.34 feet) to the Northwest of Hole QGQ24-09 and potentially represents a separate trend from the North Hixon zone. The six diamond drill holes QGQ24-10 through QGQ24-15 are the first drill holes drilled at the Halo zone to date with no historic drilling. The drill hole collars for these three holes are 830m (2723.10 ft) from the closest drill hole collar at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine (QGQ23-03).

Frank Callaghan, president and CEO, stated, “The presence of multiple visible gold intersections in the three drill holes at the Halo zone constitutes a new discovery on the property and a considerable step forward for this project. This adds to our previous successes where The company has intersected gold mineralization in all holes to date, including multiple broad intercepts.”

Golden Cariboo Resources is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development Corp. [TSXV-ODV]. Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo’s Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The project includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid-1860s.

