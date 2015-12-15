Golden Cross confirms orogenic gold mineralization at Reedy Creek, Australia

Share this article

Golden Cross Resources [TSXV: AUX; OTCQB: ZCRMF; FSE: ZML0] provided an update from initial assays received from diamond drilling at its Reedy Creek prospect, Victoria, Australia.

Golden Cross has now completed 10 holes for over 2,300 metres of diamond drilling at the Reedy Creek Project. Drilling has initially focused on confirming the presence of multiple vein sets, variable silicification and zones of sulphide mineralization consistent with orogenic-style systems.

Assays received from the first three diamond drillholes comprising 393.21 metres drilled into the Prince of Wales target. Assay results received from this first-pass testing, aimed at vectoring future drilling, include: 10.8 metres at 2.08 g/t gold from 28 metres in PWD004, including 0.5 metres at 24.4 g/t Au from 28 metres.

Drilling successfully enhanced the three-dimensional targeting model with sub-surface geological and structural data collected. Resampling of historical and previously unsampled drill core by Golden Cross has returned compelling results, including 23 metres at 3.01 g/t Au from 22 metres (RWB10); 9 metres at 3.64g/t Au from 38 metres in (RWB12) and 10 metres at 2.81 g/t Au from 37 metres in (RWB13).

Visibly the core shows a strong correlation with the dominant regional gold mineralization trends, as seen at Fosterville and Costerfield. That is, the gold bearing quartz veins are found in folded marine sedimentary rocks – a classic host for Victorian style gold.

At Price of Wales, visible gold was seen in core within the low-grade halo at 40.5 metres depth within drillhole PWD004. At Shepherd’s Hill visible gold was observed from samples of mullock located within 10m of drill collars SHD001-003. Trace amounts of stibnite, an ore of antimony, were observed within a quartz vein encountered by SHD002 at a depth of 231.57m, final assays from this hole are pending.

Matthew Roma, CEO, commented, “The geological interpretations identified to date are very encouraging, suggesting a strong possibility that this area could host a significant ‘Victorian-style’ gold deposit at greater depths. With a fully funded Phase 2, 10,000-metre drill program, our primary objective is to vector into the source of this gold system.”

Alan Till, VP Exploration, commented: “These first pass diamond holes have intersected significant gold mineralization, arsenic pathfinder signatures and lower tenor gold halos around quartz reefs, validating the structural targeting approach the company has adopted that has successfully delivered high-quality structural information, materially improving the three-dimensional targeting model used at Reedy Creek.

“Drilling has highlighted clear dilation zones for prioritised follow-up drilling, with the company looking forward to integrating the remaining assay results and advancing targeted drilling on the most prospective structural corridors.”

Maiden drilling completed was also designed to prioritize structural information to develop a precise three-dimensional exploration model, rather than duplicating prior results to effectively target second phase deeper drilling aimed at testing the greatest potential for mineralization.

Drilling to date has successfully intersected targeted multiple vein sets and associated zones of alteration, with orientated core providing key structural data such as measured vein orientations and fault relationships for Phase 2 drilling.

Assay results confirm that all drillholes completed to date have encountered gold mineralization within an arsenic halo, suggesting we are in the outer parts of the gold bearing system.

Significant mineralization was returned in PWD004: 10.8 metres at 2.08g/t Au from 28 metres in PWD004, including 0.5 metres at 24.4 g/t Au from 28 metres.

Next Steps: Ongoing drilling at the Reedy Creek Goldfield as well as the first ever drill program at Welcome Reef. Seven holes totalling approximately 1,900 metres of assays are currently pending from Phase 1 drilling and will be used to refine the Phase 2 drill program. Fully funded 10,000-metres phase 2 drill program with two rigs actively drilling across the Reedy Creek Project.

Targeted re-sampling of historical drill core and previously unsampled intervals was undertaken in order to verify historic gold analyses; determine and identify the presence of any geochemical zonation, or pathfinder elements related to the mineralization; establish the nature of the gold envelope surrounding discrete gold bearing quartz veins; capture gold, antinomy and pathfinder elements, more notably arsenic.

Initial results have returned compelling results that both verify past high-grade intercepts and provide new geochemical vectors to refine future drilling, highlights include: 23m at 3.01 g/t Au from 22m in RWB10, including 2m at 32.25 g/t Au; 9m at 3.64 g/t Au from 38m in RWB12, including 5m at 5.72 g/t from 39m; and 10m at 2.81 g/t Au from 37m in RWB 13, including 2m at 8.45 g/t Au from 40m.

Resampling has successfully verified the previous work completed by Great Pacific Gold (GPAC); established a strong correlation between arsenic and gold, providing an excellent vectoring technique for targeted drilling.

While no significant assays were returned for antimony, the company believes this is an indication that the Reedy Creek goldfield may be located relatively ‘high’ in the mineralized system with. This is supported by the strong association with arsenic and is similar to the pattern seen at Fosterville.

The company has identified the presence of nuggety gold mineralization. Nuggety gold in shallow drillholes occurs as coarse particles or discrete veins, causing high variability between adjacent samples and making small samples prone to under- or over-estimating true grade.

The company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. dated September 29, 2025, under which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign. The term of the agreement is for three months for a total retainer of $250,000 plus GST, to be paid as services are provided and invoiced against marketing campaign spend.

Golden Cross Resources focused on advancing the Reedy Creek gold project in Victoria, Australia. Located just 10 km from Southern Cross Gold’s Sunday Creek discovery, the project covers two contiguous tenements in one of Australia’s most active epizonal gold corridors.

Share this article