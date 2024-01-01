Golden Goliath drops one REE Project, keeps three others, Quebec

Share this article

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. [TSXV: GNG; OTC Pink: GGTHF; FSE: GGZA] has dropped the option on its Ernest REE project in the Manicouagan area of Quebec. The company has three other 100%-owned REE (Rare Earth Elements) properties in the same region which it is maintaining, including the Victory 21 property which has similar work done and results. That includes preliminary mapping, A radiometric survey and a drone mag survey with the magnetometer at 40-metre height and 30-metre line spacing, with sampling every 0.4 metres.

Golden Goliath’s Manicouagan Project now consists of three properties covering anomalous Rare Earth Element occurrences just to the south of the Manicouagan impact crater. Highway 389 splits the properties just north of the Robert Bourassa hydro dam at Manic-5, 215 km north of Baie Comeau. The initial exploration program on these properties consisted of geology and geochemistry as well as the ground radiometric survey and Drone Mag survey completed on Victory 21.

All three properties are underlain by metamorphic and igneous units that are cut by younger pegmatites. It is unclear if the anomalous REE values are associated with the Manicouagan impact event.

Golden Goliath Resources is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario, the San Timoteo property, located in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of northwestern Mexico (100%), three REE Projects in Quebec.

