Golden Rapture Mining completes Phase 2 drilling at Phillips Township property, Ontario

5 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Golden Rapture Mining Corp. [CSE: GLDR] reported the successful completion of its Phase 2 diamond drill program at its 10,000-acre Tier 1 Phillips Township Gold Property located in the Rainy River District, northwestern Ontario.

The shallow diamond drilling program tested areas around the old Combined Mine shafts and surface veins on strike with the shafts. The Phillips Township property hosts a total of 18 mine shafts and an adit. They include the Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Mine, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young’s Bay Occurrence.

The drill core from all the holes has now been logged and sampled with the mineralized drill core now having been sent to the AGAT Lab in Thunder Bay for analysis.

Golden Rapture is a new issuer that became listed on March 12, 2024, and is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River area of NW Ontario, Canada.


Share this article

More Stories

QIMC Announces Significant Natural Hydrogen Discovery Expansion 11kms to the Northwest and New Land Acquisition Bringing Total Hydrogen Area to over 300 Square Kilometres

2 hours ago Resource World

Sokoman Minerals updates drilling program at Fleur de Lys Gold Project, Newfoundland

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Freeman raising $3.6 million for Idaho gold feasibility study

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Ero tables resource estimate for Brazil copper-gold project

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Aurania Discovers Nickel-rich Beach Placers in France and Signs Memoranda of Understanding

4 hours ago Resource World

Apex Resources samples lithium from Lithium Creek Project, Nevada

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

QIMC Announces Significant Natural Hydrogen Discovery Expansion 11kms to the Northwest and New Land Acquisition Bringing Total Hydrogen Area to over 300 Square Kilometres

2 hours ago Resource World

Sokoman Minerals updates drilling program at Fleur de Lys Gold Project, Newfoundland

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Freeman raising $3.6 million for Idaho gold feasibility study

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Ero tables resource estimate for Brazil copper-gold project

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Aurania Discovers Nickel-rich Beach Placers in France and Signs Memoranda of Understanding

4 hours ago Resource World
×