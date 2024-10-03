Golden Rapture Mining completes Phase 2 drilling at Phillips Township property, Ontario

Share this article

Golden Rapture Mining Corp. [CSE: GLDR] reported the successful completion of its Phase 2 diamond drill program at its 10,000-acre Tier 1 Phillips Township Gold Property located in the Rainy River District, northwestern Ontario.

The shallow diamond drilling program tested areas around the old Combined Mine shafts and surface veins on strike with the shafts. The Phillips Township property hosts a total of 18 mine shafts and an adit. They include the Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Mine, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young’s Bay Occurrence.

The drill core from all the holes has now been logged and sampled with the mineralized drill core now having been sent to the AGAT Lab in Thunder Bay for analysis.

Golden Rapture is a new issuer that became listed on March 12, 2024, and is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River area of NW Ontario, Canada.

