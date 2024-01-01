Golden Rapture Mining exploring Phillips Township property, Ontario

Share this article

Golden Rapture Mining Corp. [CSE-GLDR] reported that its Spring surface sampling program has been completed and that drilling has also just commenced at the Combined Mine area, Phillips Township Property, Rainy River District, northwestern Ontario.

A total of 61 well-mineralized samples were sent to the Lab last week with assay results pending. These appear to be our best-looking samples to date and our drilling has also just commenced targeting high-grade gold targets.

Richard Rivet, CEO of Golden Rapture, commented: “Golden Rapture is primed for an exciting season of exploration that will target both our high-priority Combined Mine and our Young’s Bay Gold Occurrence with surface sampling programs and drilling of the numerous high-grade drill targets at these two areas of the property.

We expect a stream of upcoming assay results throughout the remainder of the year. So stay tuned for an exciting summer ahead as we seek to uncover our Combined Mine followed by our Young’s Bay Occurrence. Both areas are to be surface sampled and drilled starting now.”

Priority targets include: Combined Mine: Of main importance are four main veins (three steeply dipping & one large flat-lying up to 12 metres thick with 762 metres of strike length). It has seven shafts with some drifting with many trenches, pits, and visible gold documented. Recent Golden Rapture sampling results as high as 125.00 g/t gold.

Young’s Bay Occurrence: Has six parallel quartz veins, four of which have visible gold with 262 metres in strike length. In 1949, approximately 7.3 tonnes of material was taken from shaft #1 to a depth up to 3.7 meters yielding a very high grade of 769.81 g/t gold. Recent Golden Rapture sampling results as high as 204.00 g/t gold.

The property is truly a treasure chest of forgotten golden opportunities hosting an impressive 18 mine shafts with visible gold having been recorded historically and recently. Of great significance is the fact that the majority of the gold-bearing systems also have parallel systems.

Golden Rapture Mining is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River and Geraldton areas of NW Ontario, Canada.

Its second property includes the past-producing Hutchison/Maylac Gold Mine located in the Geraldton Gold Camp, Greenstone, NW Ontario. It was one of the richest mines in the area and was mined underground on and off from 1937 to 1947. The highest historical drill intersection included results as high as 24.16 oz/t/gold. The property has only seen shallow drilling and was only mined to a depth of around 400ft and lies in the shadows of the new Greenstone/Equinox Gold Mine. Golden Rapture would entertain a JV with the right partner.

Share this article