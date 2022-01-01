Golden Tag drills 93 g/t AgEq over 395 metres at San Diego, Mexico

Share this article

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. [GOG-TSXV; GTAGF-OTCQB] reported complete results from diamond drill holes 22-65A and 65B, part of an exploration program targeting bulk-tonnage mineralization on the 100%-owned San Diego project, subject to a 2% NSR, located in Durango, Mexico.

Key highlights from holes 22-65A & 65B include high-grade intersections located close to surface, including 1,551 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 0.60 metres and 1,194 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.65 metres in the Rata Zone; 174 g/t AgEq over 16.48 metres, including 690 g/t AgEq over 2.50 metres within the Canta Zone; 363 g/t AgEq over 4.27 metres within the CSplay Zone; 93 g/t AgEq over 395 metrres, including a higher-grade interval of 109 g/t AgEq over 186 merres of Fernandez Zone mineralization beyond the western limit of the previously established resource envelope, approximately 70 m NW of historical hole 12-47.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to discover that the Fernandez Zone extends 70 metres to the northwest as measured from the previous most westerly hole. We can see that the continuity of mineralization on the western side is really remarkable as we have encountered 395 metres of mineralization with a maximum internal dilution of only 4.5 metres.

“Combining the results from hole 65B with the results from the previously reported hole 21-58, we can now anticipate that the potential extension of the Fernandez Zone could measure approximately 140 m x 70 m in the horizontal plane and 530 m in the vertical plane. There are no drill holes to the west of hole 22-65B and thus the Fernandez Zone remains open to the west.”

Holes 22-65A and 65B were drilled from the same setup to test the western extension of the Fernandez Zone. Hole 22-65A was abandoned at 252 metres due to excessive deviation and hole 22-65B was successfully completed to target.

True widths of drill intercepts have not been determined. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardena Mining District. Velardena hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years.

