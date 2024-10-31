Goldhaven Resources acquiring Copper Peak Metals and properties, British Columbia

Share this article

Goldhaven Resources Corp. [CSE: GOH; OTCQB: GHVND; FSE: 4QS0] entered into a definitive securities exchange agreement dated October 31, 2024, with Copper Peak Metals Inc., pursuant to which the company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Copper Peak from the Copper Peak shareholders in exchange for 3.99 million common shares of the company at a deemed price of nine cents per consideration share for total deemed consideration of $359,100; 500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at 10 cents per warrant to acquire one common share of the company until Sept. 16, 2027; 500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at 10 cents per warrant to acquire one common share of the company until Aug. 22, 2027.

Copper Peak has an acquisition agreement for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Magno property, British Columbia. The future obligations under this acquisition agreement include the payment of $93,334 to the underlying property optionor, Gerry Diakow, by January 29, 2025. In connection with the closing of the transaction, it is expected that Mr. Diakow will be appointed to the board of directors of Goldhaven.

“Signing of the definitive agreement with Goldhaven is the first step on the way to a significant milestone for Copper Peak,” stated Gerry Diakow, director of Copper Peak. “With gold approaching US$2,800 per ounce, the Magno and Three Guardsmen property are poised for a gold exploration focus as they reside in two settings with targets that indicate a potential for porphyry systems on the properties.”

The closing is expected to occur November 8, 2024, or such other date upon which the company and Copper Peak mutually agree, which closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange, satisfactory due diligence investigations and no material adverse change happening with respect to either party prior to the closing date. Out of the 3.99 million consideration shares, 2.99 million consideration shares shall be subject to a pooling arrangement, where 10% of such shares shall be released on closing and the balance shall be released in six tranches of 15% every six months.

Bonn Smith, CEO of Goldhaven, commented: “I am happy to be announcing this monumental step forward for our company. With the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition, we secure two quality assets within well-known historical districts (in British Columbia). We look forward to closing the transaction and driving value and sustainable growth for our shareholders heading into 2025.”

Copper Peak holds 100% ownership of the Magno and Three Guardsmen mineral properties in British Columbia’s Liard mining district. The Magno property includes 24 mineral tenures while the Three Guardsmen property holds 12. Both projects focus on the late Cretaceous terranes, known to host significant porphyry deposits like those at Casino and Red Mountain. The exploration team will target granitic bodies beneath promising skarn deposits, aiming to identify the source of mineralized fluids linked to these skarns. The focus will be on extensive geochemical and geophysical exploration to identify potential porphyry sources.

