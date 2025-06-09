GoldHaven Resources updates auger drilling at Copeçal Gold Project, Mato Grosso, Brazil

Share this article

GoldHaven Resources Corp. [CSE: GOH; OTCQB: GHVNF; FSE: 4QS] provided an update on its systematic auger drill program over the east and west anomalies initiated on June 9, 2025 at the Copeçal Gold Project, Brazil. The company’s geological team has successfully drilled past the half-way mark and the first round of assays have been shipped to ALS Global Laboratory, with sample preparation being completed in Cuiaba, and sample analysis being finalized in Belo Horizonte.

GoldHaven has now reached 70% of the planned program, successfully completing 1,400 metres and has intersected regolith, weathering profile consistent with expectations at 0-20 metres depth. Additionally, several holes show weathering down to 30 metres in vertical depth which may indicate preferential weathering along the major structures being targeted for potential mineralization.

GoldHaven has submitted a total of 350 samples from the East Target of its Copeçal Project to ALS Global Laboratories for analysis. To ensure rigorous QA/QC protocols, sampling was conducted at consistent 2-metre intervals down the drill hole. Assay results are expected within approximately three to four weeks.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: “We are excited to have surpassed the first half of auger drilling on our Copeçal Gold project, with our first round of assays shipped for analysis. The initial work has been focused on our east target, while we anticipate shifting to the west target in the coming days which will give us more clarity on the anomalies prior to the initiation of diamond drilling.”

The Auger Drilling Program is focused primarily on defining a 3D litho-geochemical footprint of gold distribution within the regolith profile beneath the extensive East Gold-in-Soil Anomaly. Vertical auger holes are being drilled systematically from surface to the regolith-bedrock interface—expected range is 5 to 30 metres in depth—on a tight 100m x 50m grid. This methodical approach is expected to generate high-resolution data critical for the refinement of subsurface geological and structural models.

Looking ahead, GoldHaven anticipates launching a Drone-borne Very Low Frequency (VLF) Electromagnetic Survey in July. This survey will target the structural trends believed to be favourable hosts to gold mineralization, covering both the East and West Gold-in-Soil anomalies as well as their potential strike extensions.

The integration of VLF geophysics with auger geochemistry will provide a robust framework for finalizing diamond drill collar locations, thereby maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of future drilling campaigns.

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

GoldHaven’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

