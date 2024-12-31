Goldshore begins 2,500-metre drill program at Moss Gold Project, Ontario

Share this article

Goldshore Resources Inc. [TSXV-GSHR; OTCQB-GSHRF; FSE-8X00] reported that further to the 20Jun24 news release, it has commenced its 2,500-metre summer drilling program at the Moss Gold Project, northwestern Ontario.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore commented, “We’re excited to announce the commencement of our 2024 summer drill program, which focuses on the highly prospective ‘Moss Block’ area. This region, spanning 8 km by 6 km, is centered around the Moss deposit and accounts for a significant 91% of the project’s total Mineral Resource Estimate. Our drilling efforts will focus on assessing the potential of two high-priority targets, the Boundary Zone and the SW Extension, with the goal of demonstrating the growth potential for high margin ounces from surface to 200 meters depth.”

The company has also engaged the following service providers (the Contractors) to advise and coordinate market communications and investor relations on behalf of the company. The company is at arms-length from each of the Contractors and does not propose to issue any securities to any of the Contractors in consideration of services to be provided to the company.

The company has engaged Conrad Orzel on a monthly basis from July 1 to December 31, 2024, to provide investor relations services to the company. Orzel is entitled to receive a monthly fee of $2,500 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement.

The company has engaged OGIB Corporate Bulletin (OGIB) from June 25, 2024 for a term of nine months, to assist with the development of featured articles describing the activities of the Company. OGIB received a total fee of $40,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement.

The company has also engaged GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association (NIA) for a term of three months from July 1, 2024, which can be extended at the option of the company, to assist with the development of featured articles describing the activities of the Company. NIA received a total fee of US$30,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement.

Goldshore’s current focus is the advanced stage 100%-owned Moss Gold Project which has large scale, high grade and excellent metallurgy. It is uniquely positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct accessibility from the Trans-Canada Highway with hydroelectric power at site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ km mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike.

