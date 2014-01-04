Goldshore drills 9.46 g/t gold over 7.45 metres at Moss Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Goldshore Resources Inc. [GSHR-TSXV; GSHRF-OTCQB; 8X))-FSE] reported assay results from its continuing, 100,000-metre drill program at the 100%-owned Moss Lake project in Northwest Ontario, Canada.

Highlights include Hole MMD-22-063 that confirmed the presence of high-grade mineralization within the previously perceived low grade and low tonnage Southwest Zone and shown the zone to be almost 300 metres wide.

Best intercepts include 1.60 g/t gold over 57.5 metres from 230.5 metres depth in MMD-22-063, including 9.46 g/t gold over 7.45 metres from 234.0 metres; 1.18 g/t gold over 18.25 metres from 387.75 metres.

Results for 13 holes drilled to explore the northern and southern flanks of the mineralized shear zone system in the Main Zone have expanded the cumulative width of multiple, close-spaced, high-grade gold shears by 150-200 metres to over 550 metres at the Main Zone with best intercepts of 0.93 g/t gold over 126.0 metres from 467.0 metres depth in MMD-22-059 including 1.64 g/t over 48.0 metres from 513.0 metres; 3.67 g/t gold over 13.65 metres from 612.35 metres; 1.05 g/t gold over 34.0 metres from 257.0 metres depth in MMD-22-088, including 1.51 g/t gold over 15.0 metres from 276.0 metres; and 1.84 g/t gold over 14.95 metres from 483.05 metres.

President and CEO, Brett Richards, stated: “These results once again support our thesis that the size and scale of the Moss Lake Gold Project will be large enough to support a material and meaningful update to the mineral resource estimate (MRE) in April 2023, followed by a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the updated resource. We continue to find additions to the resource on step out holes laterally and along strike from the historic resource profile, and we look to continue to explore the impact of these additions to the resource model, as well as guiding us in future drill targets.”

Pete Flindell, VP Exploration for Goldshore, said: “The high-grade drill results in the Southwest Zone provide confidence that this area has significant resource potential. The results along the northern and southern flanks of the Main Zone also represent a significant expansion to the width of the mineralized zone, which should assist our goal of potentially expanding the mineral resource and improving its quality in early Q2.”





Share this article