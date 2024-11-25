Goldshore Resources commences winter exploration at Moss gold project, Ontario

Share this article

Further to Goldshore Resources Inc.’s [TSXV: GSHR; OTC Markets: GSHRF; FSE: 8X00] press release on November 25, 2024, all three components of the winter exploration program, including diamond drilling, top-of-bedrock sonic drilling and ground-based induced polarization geophysics, are under way at the 100%-owned Moss gold project in Ontario, Canada.

The 15,000-metre diamond drill program is targeting resource expansion in the top 200 metres from surface within the conceptual open pit defined by the current mineral resource estimate; whereas the sonic drill and geophysical programs are designed to develop discovery-focused drill targets along 23 km of prospective structural corridors that share similar characteristics to the Moss deposit structure.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO, commented: “We are excited to begin our winter exploration program that we expect will provide numerous catalysts to our shareholders over the coming months. We believe the diamond drill program will continue to demonstrate the potential to expand the Moss deposit and that the discovery-based sonic drill and geophysical programs will define targets that will begin to daylight the true ounce potential of the Moss gold project.”

Goldshore’s current focus is the advanced-stage Moss gold project with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled work force. The company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 metres of drilling on the Moss gold project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 metres of drilling.

The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t gold and 5.20 million ounces of inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t gold. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 km of the 35-km-plus mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle.

