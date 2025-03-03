Goldshore Resources expands Superion Zone at Moss Deposit, Ontario

Share this article

Goldshore Resources Inc. [TSXV: GSHR; OTCQB: GSHRF; FSE: 8X0] reported its latest assay results from its completed 20,000-metre drill program and the results of the follow-up drilling on the recently discovered, near-surface, mineralized zone at the Superion target, north of the QES zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO, commented, “We are pleased to see Superion emerge as a high-grade zone, near surface, that sits on the northern margin of the conceptual open pit. With multiple intercepts into the mineralized structure, we have gained valuable knowledge of its orientation and believe we will be able to expand the zone significantly along strike. The Company has completed the 20,000-meter drill program with an additional 18 drill holes to be reported over the coming weeks.”

Highlights: Results from a follow-up fence of holes surrounding the MQD-25-148 intercept (17.6m of 3.03 g/t Au from 76.4m) as reported in the company’s news release dated on March 3, 2025, have increased the strike length of the new zone to over 100 meters, which remains open in all directions.

Best intercepts include: 9.45 metres of 6.02 g/t gold from 186.0 metres in MQD-25-175, including 2.45 metres of 22.2 g/t gold from 193.0 metres; 13.0 metres of 2.30 g/t gold from 117.0 metres in MQD-25-176, including 3.0 metres of 9.00 g/t gold from 124.0 metres, and 10.0 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from 144.0 metres, including 4.0 metres of 2.67 g/t gold from 149.0 metres; 3.5 metres of 2.72 g/t gold from 41.4 metres in MQD-25-177, including 0.4 metres of 9.67 g/t gold from 43.0 metres, and 3.0 metres of 3.54 g/t gold from 242.0 metres, including 1.0 metres of 7.28 g/t gold from 242.0 metres.

Exploratory holes drilled across the largely untested area east of Superion intersected numerous mineralized shears similar in nature to marginal shears surrounding the Moss deposit, including 0.3 metres of 5.37 g/t gold from 224.2 metres in MQD-25-146, and 2.25 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from 248.75 metres; 4.06 metres of 1.08 g/t gold from 140.65 metres in MQD-25-149; 0.3 metres of 5.86 g/t gold from 55.85 metres in MQD-25-163 and 0.9 metres of 11.9 g/t gold from 143.0 metres in MQD-25-168.

Drill results reported are from the Superion drill program, targeting a significant and largely untested area of swampy terrain northeast of the Moss deposit. Drilling aimed to identify new zones of mineralization within the northern part of the existing conceptual open pit.

Given the broad spacing, a large area of 250 metres by 1,000 metres remains poorly tested and likely contains additional untested shears. Additional drill holes will be planned for later in the year following a thorough analysis of oriented core data and the distribution of the different diorite intrusion phases.

Goldshore’s current focus is the advanced stage 100%-owned Moss Gold Project in Ontario with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce.

The company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 metres of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 metres of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au.

The MRE only encompasses 3.6 km of the 35+ km mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle.

Share this article