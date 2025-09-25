Goldstorm Metals Completes Geophysical & Rock Geochemical Surveys on the Crown Property and Provides Drilling Update on the Electrum Property, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

Share this article

Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FRA: B2U.F) (“Goldstorm” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the 2025 exploration activities at its 100% owned Crown and Electrum Properties, covering over 16,000 hectares directly south of Seabridge Gold’s KSM Project and Newmont’s Brucejack Mine. Click link to view: Crown and Electrum locations.

At the Crown Property, the Company successfully completed Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) surveys across the Copernicus Zone, as well as surveying areas of geochemical anomalies along the Orion Spine. Concurrently, our geological crews undertook an extensive rock geochemical program throughout the Crown Property, which included 657 random and select grabs, chip, and channel samples. Some preliminary results from the geochemical program are highlighted in this release.

The Company is also pleased to report that drilling at the Electrum Property is proceeding on schedule and on budget. To date, four drill holes have been completed, with two additional holes remaining before the close of this year’s exploration season, which is expected within the next two weeks.

Ken Konkin, P. Geo., President and CEO, comments “We are very pleased to report the completion of the geophysical phase of exploration on the Crown Project, which has delivered some very promising results from the IP program. The survey outlined a large, coincident conductivity-resistivity anomaly underlying the Orion Spine, including the Copernicus Zone, that is located between 300 and 500 meters in depth. This anomaly extends over 1.2 kms in a north-south direction, and over a kilometer east to west.

Within this IP anomaly, our crews have identified numerous gold, copper and silver showings along the Orion Spine and discovered several new zones of surficial fracture-controlled mineralization along the eastern flank of Orion Spine that may have originated from a larger, intrusive-related source at depth. Given these results, and the strength of the IP anomaly, we believe there is great geological potential for the trend of Treaty-KSM porphyry deposits to continue southwards through the center of our Crown Claims, beneath the Orion Spine.

We are also pleased to report that the drilling of the Electrum Property is proceeding as planned. Additional updates on the drill program will be provided in the coming weeks after the exploration season concludes.”

Results from the MT Survey will be announced once the results are compiled together with the 2016 MT Survey data. Below are views of the Orion Spine rock geochemical gold, silver and copper anomalies overlain on colour contours of the IP geophysical results at the Copernicus Zone.

2025 IP Chargeability 3D View – Copernicus Zone at Orion Spine, Crown Property

2025 IP Chargeability Map (Gold Samples) – Copernicus Zone at Orion Spine, Crown Property

2025 IP Chargeability Map (Silver Samples) – Copernicus Zone at Orion Spine, Crown Property

2025 IP Chargeability Map (Copper Samples) – Copernicus Zone at Orion Spine, Crown Property

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company’s President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs’ Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs’ Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm’s flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold’s KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation’s Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation’s Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

