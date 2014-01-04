Goliath Resources Golddigger project, British Columbia

Share this article

Goliath Resources Ltd. [GOT-TSXV; GOTRF-OTCQB; B4IF-FSE] is drilling 18,000 metres of diamond drilling, including a maiden drill program on its newly discovered Goldswarm zone, at its 100%-controlled Golddigger project in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia.

This project is on tide water in a world-class geological setting near Stewart with Golden Triangle infrastructure nearby. The Homestake Ridge deposit and Dolly Varden silver mine (Dolly Varden Silver Corp.), and the Kinskuch project (Hecla Mining Company) are in close proximity.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic/Technical Director to Crescat Capital, a strategic shareholder of Goliath commented: “This year, Goliath will be implementing a well-designed drill program geared toward grade and growth. One of the main focuses of this season’s drilling will be to better delineate and expand high-grade mineralization discovered last year around the eastern side of the Surebet Zone and Bonanza Shear. More information from these areas could contribute substantially to the future mineral resource estimate for the project. Chasing mineralization towards its presumed source at the Golden Gate Feeder Zone is also in the cards. In addition, the Company will undertake maiden drilling at new targets like Goldswarm where outcropping mineralization simulate to Surebet was discovered last year. Lastly, Goliath’s team will conduct intensive boots-on-the-ground work flushing out new targets in areas were early level geochemical sampling points to further discovery potential, especially in the northern part of the Golddigger Project. I am thoroughly excited to see the program begin and am eager to be on site to see the project myself in a few weeks.”

oger Rosmus, CEO, stated: “We very pleased that drilling has commenced for another aggressive 2023 drill campaign of 18,000 metres at Golddigger. This year’s campaign will include a maiden program at our newly discovered mineralized Goldswarm Zone having 650 metres of vertical relief and on strike with the Surebet discovery 4 km to the north that could potentially deliver another material drill discovery on the property. This years exploration campaign also includes developing new high-grade drill targets for 2024 with a focus on many newly seen outcrops popping up at surface within the icefields located in the northern region of our significantly expanded property area. The Golddigger Property is in a geo-political safe mining jurisdiction and key geologic setting where many world-class deposits have been discovered. We look forward to reporting this years exploration and drilling results for a combined total of 20,000 metres in 2023 from the Golddigger and Lucky Strike properties.”

Goliath has planned 18,000 meters of drilling this year, totaling 70 holes from 21 separate drill pads on the Golddigger Property. The campaign will be focused on higher-grade zones and expanding the footprint of the newly discovered Surebet Zone/Bonanza Shear to the east-southeast-northeast. Inclusive of this year’s campaign, there is a maiden drill program planned at its newly discovered Goldswarm Zone 4 km along strike to the north of Surebet Zone having similar mineralization and structures exposed at surface where channel cuts assayed up to 29.70 g/t gold over 0.55 metres, 25.1 g/t gold over 0.40 metres and grabs up to 54.3 g/t gold providing additional upside potential of a new drill discovery in 2023.

The maiden drill campaign in 2021 at the Golddigger Property and follow up drilling program in 2022 is a total of 31,652 metres to date. Drilling to date has a 97% success hit rate as 86 holes of 92 totaling intercepted significant widths of high-grade gold-silver over 1.6 km2 at Surebet. This area has 1 km of mineralized strike exposed at surface and 1.1 km of mineralized down-dip extent exposed at surface with 700 metres of vertical relief.

The Golddigger Property covers an area of 59,089 hectares (146,012 acres) and is in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the Golden Triangle and within 3 km of the “Red Line” that is host to multiple world-class deposits. The Surebet discovery is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 km via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 km from Terrace, 300 km from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

