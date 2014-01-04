Gowest Gold arranges $25 million offering for Ontario mine

11 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Gowest Gold Ltd. [GWA-TSXV] said Thursday it has arranged a $25 million offering with investors and will use the proceeds for continued development of the Bradshaw Deposit. Bradshaw is located on Gowest’s Frankfield property, which is part of the company’s North Timmins gold project in northern Ontario.

Development will include the planned restart of mining operations at Bradshaw, as well as for exploration at other areas of the North Timmins gold project.

GoWest said Greenwater Investment Hon Kong Ltd. and other investors have agreed to purchase an aggregate of 150 million units of the company at an issue price of 10 cents per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $15 million.

Lush Land Investment Canada Inc. has agreed to purchase promissory notes of the company in an aggregate principal amount of $10 million. The promissory notes will be convertible into units at a conversion price of 10 cents per unit.

Each unit issued in the offering or on conversion of the promissory notes will consist of one common share and three quarters of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant can be used to purchase one additional common share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the unit offering or conversion date of the promissory notes at a purchase price of:

  • 10 cents per share until the date that is three months following the unit issue date.
  • Thereafter at 12 pe share until that date that is 12 months following the issue date.
  • Thereafter at 15 cents per share until the date that is 24 months after the issue date.

“With these funds in hand, we will finally be ready to restart mining activities at Bradshaw and continue to move towards production,’’ said Gowest President and CEO Dan Gagnon. “Clearly, this represents a new beginning for Gowest, as we prepare to become a mining company and continue the work of expanding our geological resources and reserves through additional exploration,” he said.

Greenwater, Gowest’s largest shareholder, has agreed to purchase 65 million units for $6.5 million. The other participants in the offering are principally existing shareholders of the company.

Greenwater is an investment company with a head office located in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. It currently holds a 44.8% stake in Gowest.

Lush Land is an investment company with a head office located in Oakville, Ont. It currently holes a 9.1% stake in Gowest.

The Bradshaw Deposit, which is estimated to contain an NI 43-101-compliant indicated resource of 2.1 million tonnes, grading 6.19 g/t gold or 422,000 ounces. On top of that is an inferred resource of 3.6 million tonnes, grading 6.47 g/t gold, or 755,000 ounces.

A June, 2015 feasibility study estimated that Bradshaw also hosts reserves in the probable category of 277,000 ounces.

Gowest shares were priced at 12.5 cents in early trading Thursday. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 19.5 cents and $0.05.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Golden Arrow goes elephant hunting at San Pietro – can history repeat itself?

10 hours ago Resource World

Cypress Development Changes Name to Century Lithium Corp and New Ticker Symbol ‘LCE’ Effective January 30, 2023

10 hours ago Resource World

Troilus Gold drills 4.33 g/t AuEq over 29 metres at Troilus, Quebec

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Imagine Lithium samples 2.72% Li2O at Jackpot, Ontario

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Kiboko Gold drills 8.7 g/t gold over 9 metres at Harricana, Quebec

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Thesis Gold drills 1.6 g/t gold over 95.7 metres at Ranch, British Columbia

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Golden Arrow goes elephant hunting at San Pietro – can history repeat itself?

10 hours ago Resource World

Cypress Development Changes Name to Century Lithium Corp and New Ticker Symbol ‘LCE’ Effective January 30, 2023

10 hours ago Resource World

Troilus Gold drills 4.33 g/t AuEq over 29 metres at Troilus, Quebec

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Imagine Lithium samples 2.72% Li2O at Jackpot, Ontario

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Kiboko Gold drills 8.7 g/t gold over 9 metres at Harricana, Quebec

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.