Graphano Energy drills 9.79% Cg over 18.84 metres at Standard mine project, Quebec

Graphano Energy Ltd. [TSXV-GEL; OTCQB-GELEF; FSE-97G0] has released initial assay results from the 2023 to 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Standard mine project, Quebec. The primary focus of the drilling program was on graphite zone expansion, following up on the excellent results from the 2022 to 2023 trenching and drilling programs.

Graphano owns a 100% interest in four graphite properties, which are all within trucking distance of the former mine and mill site at the company’s Lac-Aux-Bouleaux project (LAB). Graphano has a deposit consolidation strategy to feed a centralized processing facility at LAB. The continued encouraging results from Standard, historically defined graphite mineralization at the LAB pit zone and the new 2023 Zone 3 discovery, also at LAB, reinforce the economic potential of this consolidation strategy.

Luisa Moreno,CREO, stated: “We are extremely encouraged by the substantial thicknesses of high-grade graphite mineralization returned from these initial holes of our deposit expansion drill program at Standard. With our deposit consolidation strategy, we are committed to unlocking value in the graphite sector through continued exploration and development efforts.”

Highlights: – Current holes: Drill hole ST23-26 intersected 9.79% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 18.84 metres starting at 72.39 m drilled depth. Drill hole ST23-17 intersected 11.88% Cg over 13.32 m at 28.61 m, including 14.44% Cg over 8.68 m at 31.13 m.

Previous holes: Drill hole ST23-10 intersected 5.11% Cg over 20.5 m starting at 39 m drilled depth, including 6.7%t Cg over nine m at 41 m. Drill hole ST23-11 intersected 7.44% Cg over 13 m at 31 m.

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. True widths are not currently known.

The six drill holes reported in this update were drilled as step outs to extend the mineralization discovered by Graphano in early 2023 (holes ST23-10 & 11) on the eastern graphite trend at Standard. Holes ST23-17, 25 and 26 indicate a northwesterly-dipping mineralized zone averaging 14 m in drilled thickness. Holes ST23-32, 18 and 29 evaluated the strike length extension of this zone and encountered significant graphite mineralization over an approximate strike length of 150 m.

The mineralization remains open in both the strike and dip directions for continued expansion. Further assay results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The company’s Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada’s only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite.

