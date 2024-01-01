Graphano Energy exploring Standard mine area graphite claims, Quebec

Share this article

Graphano Energy Ltd. [TSXV-GEL; OTCQB-GELEF; FSE-97G0] has started the spring/summer exploration program on its 100%-owned graphite properties in Quebec.

Luisa Moreno, CEO, commented: “We are excited to begin our spring/summer 2024 exploration program. In the upcoming four weeks, we will concentrate on prospecting followed by trenching and stripping of areas with graphite outcrops to uncover new potential drilling targets. This exploration work will focus on the new claims and the Lac Aux Bouleaux zones that have not been previously explored. This prospecting effort is crucial for our ongoing exploration strategy.”

The program, which commenced in mid-April, targets the newly staked claims situated immediately east of the Standard mine and covering 3,923 hectares. Government reconnaissance in 1997 discovered four outcrops with visible graphite in this area, offering promising starting points for the company’s exploration.

The new claims cover highly prospective geology located between Graphano’s Standard mine project and the Mousseau graphite deposit to the east. Additionally, Graphano will explore some of the remaining Lac Aux Bouleaux property zones, specifically zones 5, 2 and 6, which have not been extensively examined.

Share this article