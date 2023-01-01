Graphano Energy stakes 3,923 hectares at Standard, Quebec

Share this article

Graphano Energy Ltd. [TSXV-GEL; OTCQB-GELEF; FSE-97G0] has staked an additional 79 mining claims on the eastern side of its existing 100%-owned Standard mine project, Quebec. These additional new claims represent a significant increase in the total land claims of the company and expanded the claims at Standard by 3,923 hectares to a total of 4,265 hectares.

Luisa Moreno, CEO, stated: “The new claims are situated to the north of the Lac-Aux-Bouleaux project and immediately to the east of Standard, where we have already confirmed high-grade graphite mineralization from drilling. We have long recognized this region as North America’s sustainable source of graphite for the EV industry, and we look forward to initiating exploration work in the new claims to further expand our resource potential.”

In 1997, government reconnaissance work reported four outcrops with visible graphite, which will serve as good starting locations for the company’s exploration program. As previously reported the region has good power and road infrastructure, with many forestry roads for easy access.

The claims are located between the Mousseau Project and Standard. The Mousseau Project has a Measured & Indicated Resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 7.9% graphitic carbon equating to 0.2Mt of contained graphite at the west side of the deposit, with the remainder of the Mousseau claims still unexplored.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The company’s Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada’s only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite.

