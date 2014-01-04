Graphano Energy trenches 8.91% Cg over 23 metres at Standard mine project, Quebec

Share this article

Graphano Energy Ltd. [GEL-TSXV; GELEF-OTCQB; 97G0-FSE] reported all assay results from the 2023 spring trenching program at the historical Standard mine project, Quebec.

Graphano owns a 100% interest in four graphite properties in the Lac-Aux-Bouleaux (LAB) mine region – all are within trucking distance to allow for the company’s resource consolidation strategy to feed a centralized processing plant at LAB. The historical resource at LAB, the recently announced zone 3 discovery at LAB and continued exciting results from the Standard mine project re-enforce the economic potential of this consolidation strategy.

Luisa Moreno, CEO, stated: “We are delighted with the consistently strong results at the Standard mine project, with the high-grade intersections from the surface. These results strengthen the short-term production potential of the historical Standard mine site. Being in a graphite mining district with strong projects and immediate proximity to clean power, paved roads and water, Graphano is set to become a source of graphite for Western battery manufacturers.”

The spring trenching program at the Standard mine project has intersected very significant graphite mineralization and successfully extended the mineralized zone by more than a 225-metre length. Trenching and drilling completed to date have discovered three major zones of mineralization, which have been tested from surface to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 60 metres locally and remain open in all directions for further expansion. The mineralized zones have an interpreted combined length of more than 1,300 metres.

Key highlights: Three major zones of graphite mineralization defined to date. The trenching program successfully extended the length of the graphite-mineralized zones by more than 225 metres; combined length now more than 1,300 metres; 115 samples were collected from nine trenching locations, yielding the following highlight results: NW Gf trend: TR23-25 returned 8.% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 23 metres, including 12.09% Cg over 14 metres and a second zone assaying 10.87% Cg over six metres.

Hole 13 Gf trend: TR23-26 returned 15.17% Cg over seven metres and a second zone of 15.30% Cg over six metres. SE Gf trend: TR23-23 returned 8.6% Cg over three metres, 4.62% Cg over four metres and 10.01% Cg over three metres. TR23-27 assayed 10.27% over three metres.

A total 111 channel samples and four grab samples were collected from nine separate trenches during the 2023 spring program. Each channel sample from the trenching work was 100 cm long, five cm wide and three to five cm deep cut in bedrock.

Graphano Energy is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

The Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada’s only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite.

