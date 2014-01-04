Graphano trenches 6.21% Cg over 26 metres at Standard mine project, Quebec

Share this article

Graphano Energy Ltd. [GEL-TSXV; GELEF-OTCQB; 97G0-FSE] completed the trenching and channeling program at its historical 100%-optioned Standard mine project and all assay results have been received. A drilling program at the Standard project will be conducted this winter once the company completes drilling at its Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) graphite property. The Standard project is located 32 km northeast of the company’s Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite project.

Luisa Moreno, CEO, stated: “To date, grab and channeling samples from the Standard graphite claims have consistently shown high-grade graphite material. Following the drilling program at the LAB project, we will be conducting exploration drilling at Standard. As we move steadily from prospecting to resource estimation, the significant potential of LAB and the Standard project, which includes two historical graphite mines, should be clear. Given the existing nearby clean power and transportation infrastructure, these two projects could become a near-term source of graphite to the regional emerging electric vehicles sector.”

Select results: 14 grab samples from this fall program yielded assay results between 1.26% Cg (graphitic carbon) and 20.5% Cg with 12 of them grading over 11%.

A total of 57 samples were collected from four trenching locations, yielding 6.21% Cg over 26 metres, 11.76% Cg over 10 metres, 10.32% Cg over 9.5 metres, and 5.06% Cg over 10 metres.

An airborne geophysical survey, which confirmed the presence of two graphite-related anomalies extending 500 metres and 600 metres in length through the historical graphite mine surface workings, was conducted at the Standard project in the summer of 2022.

The Standard claims were optioned from Daniel St-Pierre providing Graphano the exclusive right to acquire 100% of the claims. Graphano subsequently engaged St-Pierre Exploration Enr. to manage and conduct the initial prospecting, trenching and channel sampling work.

During the 2022 fall program, a total of 57 channel samples were collected from four separate trenches. Each channel sample from the trenching work ranged from a minimum of 50 cm to a maximum of 100 cm long, five cm wide and three to five cm deep cut in bedrock.

The company’s Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada’s only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite.





