Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Doyon and Aleut Join Bering Straits Native Corporation as G1 investors

Graphite One Inc. (TSX-V:GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) (“Graphite One”, “G1” or the “Company”),planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, is pleased to announce the closing of a strategic investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut, both Alaska Native corporations, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.0 million (CDN$7.0 million) by way of a non-brokered private placement of 8,514,024 units at a price of CDN$0.82 per unit (the “Unit”).

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) and one full common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the warrant holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of CDN$1.03 per Common Share expiring three (3) years from the closing of the private placement and includes participation rights on future financings so long as the Warrants remain outstanding. The Company has received conditional approval for this private placement from the TSX Venture Exchange and the private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with this private placement will have a restricted period that expires four months and one day following the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the private placement will be used to conduct environmental studies and other permitting related activities on the Graphite Creek property, and for general corporate purposes. There were no finder or broker fees paid in connection with the private placement.

“For Doyon, this is not just an investment in Graphite One, it is a long-term investment in Alaska,” said Aaron Schutt, President and CEO of Doyon Limited. “With decades of experience in responsible resource development, Doyon looks forward to working with Graphite One to bring the Graphite Creek Critical Minerals Project into production.”

“This investment reflects Aleut’s belief in renewable energy. Graphite is a critical resource in building that future and we believe Graphite One shares in our commitment for responsible development,” said Skoey Vergen, CEO & President of Aleut. “Not only does this create value for our shareholders, it opens up the potential for future opportunities in Alaska that could benefit our region”.

“All of us at Graphite One are grateful for these investments from Doyon and Aleut Corp, joining Bering Straits Native Corporation, which made its strategic investment in G1 in 2023. We are pleased and honored to be the first Critical Mineral project to have direct investment from three Alaska Native Regional Corporations” said Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One. “We greatly appreciate the trust placed in us through these partnerships, together with your support, seek to make Graphite Creek a model of responsible development that brings long-term benefits to your communities and the State of Alaska.”

Graphite One’s Supply Chain Strategy

The Project is planned as an integrated business operation to produce lithium-ion battery anode materials and other graphite products for the U.S domestic market on a commercial scale using primarily natural graphite from Alaska. The Project combines the operation of an advanced graphite manufacturing facility to be located in Warren Ohio, subject to financing, with the supply of natural flake graphite from the Company’s proposed Graphite Creek Mine in Alaska. The resources associated with the Company’s Alaska State mining claims were cited by the U.S. Geological Survey in January 2022 as America’s largest natural graphite deposit[1], and in 2023, “as among the largest in the world.” This precedes the FS-verified significant increase in the size of the deposit. The Company entered into two non-binding letters of interest with the EXIM Bank in September 2025 and 2024 for up to $895 million in loans to fund the development of the Graphite Creek mine and the construction of the Ohio manufacturing facility.

About Doyon Limited

Headquartered in Fairbanks, Doyon, Limited has more than 20,500 shareholders and was established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Doyon has subsidiaries in oilfield services, government contracting, and tourism, is also the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America. Its mission is to continually enhance its position as a financially strong Native corporation to promote the economic and social well-being of its shareholders and future shareholders, to strengthen its Native way of life, and to protect and enhance its land and resources.

About Aleut

Aleut is an Alaska Native regional corporation established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. It serves over 5,000 Unangax̂ shareholders and descendants from the Aleutian and Pribilof Island region with a mission to provide economic growth and opportunities. Aleut’s portfolio includes businesses in government and mechanical contracting, real estate, technology and infrastructure, fuel sales, port services, environmental services, and energy. For more information, visit: aleutcorp.com.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the “Project”), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the actual use of proceeds, the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, timing and completion of permitting, future production, establishment of a processing plant and a graphite manufacturing plant, establishment of a battery materials recycling facility, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as “proposes”, “expects”, “is expected”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “projects”, “plans”, “is planning”, “intends”, “assumes”, “believes”, “indicates”, “to be” or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the proceeds of the private placement will be used as described herein, the tests of the Company’s material will be successful or that such tests will result in the development of successful products. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.com.