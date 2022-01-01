Graycliff drills 20.52 g/t gold over 2 metres at Shakespeare, Ontario

Share this article

Graycliff Exploration Ltd. [GRAY-CSE] reported assay results from drilling on its 100%-owned Shakespeare gold project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The results are assays from phase 3 of the drilling program that focused on expanding the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller shaft where gold mining took place more than 100 years ago.

Drill hole J-31 intersected 20.52 g/t gold over 2.00 metres, including 39 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. Other notable intersections included 3.9 g/t gold over 2.00 metres and 5.6 g/t gold over 1.00 metre.

James Macintosh, President and CEO, stated: “The first 12 holes of phase 3 drilling continue to show good mineralization at depth. Holes 25 through 33 showed numerous anomalous intersections with higher gold grades below surface, at depth of greater than 140 metres. We continue to believe in the tremendous potential Shakespeare has to offer, especially as we drill deeper.”

Graycliff Exploration is focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 km west of Sudbury. The Shakespeare project consists of one Crown patented lease, two Crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare gold mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff’s Baldwin project is adjacent to the east and comprises 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

